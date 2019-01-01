Mikhy Brochez threatened S’pore govt to release his husband or he will release HIV data

The story is getting a bit clearer.

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez threatened the Singapore government that he would leak the HIV registry data in his possession if they did not release his husband, Ler Teck Siang.

This is according to statements Brochez made in an affidavit filed by Special Agent Chelsea Holliday of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Channel NewsAsia reported on Feb. 26.

Threats made

Holliday wrote that:

Brochez had come “into possession of the database in Singapore”, and brought it to the U.S.

Brochez told the FBI he would hand over the database if it could “convince the government of Singapore to release his husband”.

But if the Singapore government did not release Ler, Brochez would release the database to the public.

Brochez said he would rather “commit suicide” than hand over the database.

Holliday noted that the FBI first got in touch with Brochez when he sent them a message through the FBI website in November 2018.

Long list of unsubstantiated claims

Brochez made other claims, which were recorded in the affidavit.

He claimed that Ler had married him under “false pretences.”

He claimed that he had been “falsely imprisoned” in Singapore.

He accused the Singapore government of kidnapping, lying, forging documents, impersonating police officers, and allowing him to be raped while in prison.

He claimed that he first contracted HIV when he went to prison in Singapore, and not before.

Holliday said: “Brochez was not able to offer proof or witnesses to any of the allegations that he made.”

Holliday also explained to Brochez that the FBI could not start an investigation into a foreign government on his word alone, and with possible jurisdictional boundaries.

The FBI learned of the HIV data leak in February 2019, the same month in which a Vice News article revealed that Brochez had shared the data with the press and the governments of Singapore and America.

They also found several emails sent out by Brochez, who posted on Facebook in February 2019 that he would continue to release the data, unless Ler was released from prison.

Brochez detained

On Feb. 19, the FBI proposed an interview with Brochez.

But he refused, claiming that the FBI was trying to “set him up” for arrest by the Singapore government.

Holliday also spoke to Brochez’s mother, Teresa King.

Holliday said: “King advised that her son was mentally ill and she was extremely afraid of him.”

King also said that Brochez had admitted to her that he emailed links to the database to the Supreme Court in Singapore and various Singaporean diplomats.

The FBI later detained and interviewed Brochez, where he admitted to coming into possession of the database in Singapore, and then bringing it into the U.S.

He said he sent the database because he wanted to “clear his name” and secure Ler’s release.

Charged in a U.S. court

Brochez has been charged in a court in Kentucky, U.S. for the unlawful transfer of stolen identification documents, and possession with intent to distribute these documents.

In a news release on Feb. 22, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky said:

“The criminal complaint alleges that Farrera-Borchez illegally possessed and intended to distribute data containing sensitive medical and other identifying information. While living in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Farrera-Brochez sent links to the data from his e-mail account to several news outlets. He also sent e-mails to several government officials in Singapore containing links to the data.”

He is due to appear in court on Feb. 27.

The Singapore authorities are aware of this charge and have been working with the U.S. authorities.

A joint statement by the Singapore Police Force and the Ministry of Health on Feb. 23 said:

“The Singapore authorities have been working closely with our US counterparts. Concurrently, we have also filed civil proceedings in the US courts, and are doing everything we can to protect the interests of the individuals affected.”

