Here’s how US fraudster Mikhy Brochez passed his poly job interviews, blood tests, explained

During his interviews with the management of Temasek Polytechnic (TP) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), Mikhy Farrera-Brochez had “demonstrated a good grasp of the subject”.

Coupled with the pre-employment checks both polytechnics had carried out, which he somehow managed to trick them into passing, this allowed him to snag jobs at both institutions.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Feb. 26, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministries of Education and Manpower Low Yen Ling shed more light on the intriguing question of, “How on earth did this American fraudster pass our polytechnics’ checks and an interview without any real, relevant qualifications?”.

She, alongside Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min, was responding to questions posed by Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Intan Azura Mokhtar about whether the two polytechnics had done their due diligence in checking Brochez’s background and academic qualifications before hiring him in 2008 (TP) and 2011 (NP).

“No system is able to exhaustively exclude those who are out to lie and cheat”

Low explained that prior to hiring Brochez, both polytechnics had carried out the pre-employment checks by verifying Brochez’s educational certificates against “original” certificates he produced.

Such a practice, she said, was in line with both the public sector and many companies in the private sector.

We now know, though, that those “original” certificates Brochez gave the polytechnics were not at all original — they were fake and forged.

Low added that the panels of staff who interviewed Brochez at both polytechnics included individuals with expertise in psychology.

“Unfortunately, no system is able to exhaustively exclude those who are out to lie and cheat. We now know that Mr Brochez had deliberately lied to both institutions.”

And perhaps this is true, since he also successfully hoodwinked Hong Kong:

Both polys now verify certs with issuing institutions

Low highlighted that both polytechnics have since improved their checks, such as taking the step of verifying education certificates with the original institutions that issued them.

However, she pointed out that there are practical limits to such steps. These were:

The risk of losing hiring talents to other organisations, and

The inability of overseas institutions to provide verification for privacy reasons.

As such, she said, these steps would also include closer monitoring and appraisal of service performance.

What about his forged blood test?

Responding to Intan’s question of whether stricter measures would be put in place to prevent the forgery of blood tests for the purposes of employment, Lam said there were multiple processes in place to ensure the integrity of the blood tests.

These processes were:

Verifying the patient’s identity at multiple instances — 1) when the blood tests are ordered, 2) when blood is drawn and 3) when the blood specimens are labelled.

— 1) when the blood tests are ordered, 2) when blood is drawn and 3) when the blood specimens are labelled. Checking the labelled specimens against the patient’s identity recorded in laboratory test request forms, when the specimens are received and dispatched by the testing laboratories.

Lam added that testing laboratories also only accept patients or blood specimens that are referred from a registered medical practitioner.

Direct requests from employment agencies, employers or employees for employment purposes are rejected by these labs.

Penalties in place to deter blood test fraud

Lam also highlighted that doctors who committed fraud or forgery involving blood tests were liable to prosecution, under the Penal Code.

He said they will also be subject to disciplinary action by the Singapore Medical Council for professional misconduct.

Taken together, Lam said these deterrents and checks work in tandem to safeguard against the falsification of blood tests.

U.S. restraining order barring Brochez from posting HIV registry info extended

According to The Straits Times (ST), a temporary restraining order against Brochez by the Ministry of Health has been extended by a U.S. court for 14 days, from Feb. 22 to Mar. 8.

The initial order had been on Feb. 19, two days before Brochez was arrested.

ST reported that his detention came at the request of the U.S. government, who had charged him last week with unlawful possession of stolen identification documents.

Under the temporary restraining order, Brochez is banned from posting, referring to, discussing, uploading or sharing any confidential information that he has attained from the Singapore government and is currently holding on to.

Additionally, people who have been in contact with Brochez, who might also possess the information are also banned from its dissemination.

