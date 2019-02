Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat stepped in to defend the government’s decision to launch the Merdeka Generation Package (MGP).

Advertisement

He spoke up on Tuesday evening to rebut comments from Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh in the debate that some quarters have concluded that the MGP was “pungently timed with the election cycle, giving off the odour of an unfair advantage aimed at the electoral prospects of the PAP”.

“You can’t have it both ways”

Calling the “pungent” description “unpleasant”, Chee said that the Opposition called for the government “to do more and, yet, when (the) government gives more to help Singaporeans, the Workers’ Party criticises the move as an election tactic”.

“You can’t have it both ways. Please make up your mind and decide where you stand,” added Chee.

Heartfelt appreciation

He explained that the MGP was a way to show “our heartfelt appreciation to our MGs (Merdeka Generation) for their sacrifices and contributions to Singapore during the early years of our nation building”.

“So let’s not diminish the significance of MGP and PGP (Pioneer Generation Package),” he said.

Advertisement

Misleading

Chee said that it was “misleading” to link the MGP and PGP to election cycles.

He explained that surpluses for government expenditure for items such as PGP and MGP was earned during the term of government.

“You can’t do this at the start of the term, because you don’t know, at that point, how much surpluses you are going to have, how much surpluses you can set aside to fund the packages,” he explained.

Here are videos of Pritam’s and Chee’s speeches:

Advertisement

Top image composed of screenshots from Gov.sg Youtube