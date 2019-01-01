McGriddles will be back in S’pore for one day on Feb. 27, 2019, comes with free merchandise
But why?
All this effort for just one day.
Free hoodie?
McGriddles will be back in S’pore this Wednesday on Feb. 27, 2019.
For every purchase of the S$6 sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal, customers will also get an “exclusive merchandise”.
Although the fast food chain did not specify what the freebie will be, the post came accompanied with a photo of a grey hoodie with a burger (McGriddles?) on it:
This appears to be its packaging:
The stock is the limit
The catch? Besides the one-day availability, there are only 100 sets of McGriddles for sale, and they are only being sold at one location: Springleaf Tower, which is in the CBD.
Sales start at 10am. Be there or be on Carousell.
Original post:
Top image via McDonald’s Singapore
