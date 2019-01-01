fbpx

McGriddles will be back in S’pore for one day on Feb. 27, 2019, comes with free merchandise

But why?

Mandy How | February 25, 02:32 pm

All this effort for just one day.

Free hoodie?

McGriddles will be back in S’pore this Wednesday on Feb. 27, 2019.

For every purchase of the S$6 sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal, customers will also get an “exclusive merchandise”.

Although the fast food chain did not specify what the freebie will be, the post came accompanied with a photo of a grey hoodie with a burger (McGriddles?) on it:

This appears to be its packaging:

The stock is the limit

The catch? Besides the one-day availability, there are only 100 sets of McGriddles for sale, and they are only being sold at one location: Springleaf Tower, which is in the CBD.

Sales start at 10am. Be there or be on Carousell.

Original post:

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

