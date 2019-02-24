Enterprising young man prepares romantic Valentine’s Day meal at S’pore McDonald’s

Some say it’s not about where you take your lover to dinner, it’s about how much heart you put into the occasion.

Advertisement

Local photographer Xavier Lur shared the efforts of one such Romeo on his Twitter account, which he credited to the Instagram Stories of @cherylwooboohoo.

Touch of class

In the first picture, a clearly enamoured guy can be seen pouring what looks like Milo into a classy wine glass.

Advertisement

A table has been dressed up with a tasteful red tablecloth, while pink, white and red balloons lend a romantic touch.

In the second picture, our Romeo apparently asked for help to watch over his carefully-prepared feast while he attended to other matters.

@cherylwooboohoo noted that he had “upsized” his own drink, which looked like Coca-Cola, in another wine glass.

There were boxes of burgers and two kinds of fries — regular and Twister.

That’s how you know love is real.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, @cherylwooboohoo’s Instagram account is inaccessible for public viewing, and Lur did not reveal more details, like whether the date actually went well.

But considering the effort he put in, let’s hope the couple had a wonderful evening.

Just like the many other couples who apparently had the same idea.

Love (and the smell of french fries) is in the air.

Advertisement

Top image adapted from @xavierlur’s Twitter page and brandsonality on Pinterest.