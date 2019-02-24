fbpx

Enterprising young man prepares romantic Valentine’s Day meal at S’pore McDonald’s

Hope she's lovin' it.

Sulaiman Daud | February 15, 02:02 am

Some say it’s not about where you take your lover to dinner, it’s about how much heart you put into the occasion.

Local photographer Xavier Lur shared the efforts of one such Romeo on his Twitter account, which he credited to the Instagram Stories of @cherylwooboohoo.

Touch of class

In the first picture, a clearly enamoured guy can be seen pouring what looks like Milo into a classy wine glass.

Pic from @xavierlur’s Twitter page.

A table has been dressed up with a tasteful red tablecloth, while pink, white and red balloons lend a romantic touch.

In the second picture, our Romeo apparently asked for help to watch over his carefully-prepared feast while he attended to other matters.

@cherylwooboohoo noted that he had “upsized” his own drink, which looked like Coca-Cola, in another wine glass.

Pic from @XavierLur’s Twitter page.

There were boxes of burgers and two kinds of fries — regular and Twister.

That’s how you know love is real.

Unfortunately, @cherylwooboohoo’s Instagram account is inaccessible for public viewing, and Lur did not reveal more details, like whether the date actually went well.

But considering the effort he put in, let’s hope the couple had a wonderful evening.

Just like the many other couples who apparently had the same idea.

Pic from McDonald’s SG Facebook page.
Pic from McDonald’s SG Facebook page.
Pic from McDonald’s SG Facebook page.

Love (and the smell of french fries) is in the air.

Top image adapted from @xavierlur’s Twitter page and brandsonality on Pinterest.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

