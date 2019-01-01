M’sian worker who travelled to S’pore daily for 9 years passed away abruptly due to heart condition

A 31-year-old Malaysian worker who travelled daily from Johor Bahru to Singapore has passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, according to China Press.

Cai Ming Tong had allegedly collapsed at the doorstep of his rented home in Skudai, Johor Bahru at around 11am.

He was subsequently sent to the hospital to receive emergency treatment, but could not be saved.

Worked in Singapore for nine years

Cai had worked in Singapore for nine years as a technician in a glass factory, where he would cross the border by bus in order to get to work.

He earned about 4,000RM (about S$1,333) every month.

Cai was from Malim Nawar, Perak, and did not have a wife.

His father, a 71-year-old retiree, said that the last time he saw his son was during Chinese New Year.

The elderly man had received news that his son was being hospitalised at around 11am on Feb. 23, and immediately left his hometown to travel to JB.

Sadly, he later learnt that his son had passed away.

Speaking to the Chinese press at the hospital, the older Cai said:

“My son travels between Johor and Singapore everyday, and he was preparing to head out on the weekend. But the moment he stepped out of his house, he collapsed.”

The father added that Cai had complained of exhaustion during Chinese New Year, and had also advised his son to quit his job and work in Malaysia instead.

Diseases of the heart muscle

Investigations confirmed the cause of death as cardiomyopathy, which generally refers to “diseases of the heart muscle”.

The group of diseases affect the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body, and may result in heart failure.

Symptoms for cardiomyopathy include shortness of breath, feeling tired, swelling of legs, irregular heartbeat, and fainting.

However, there are usually few or no symptoms early on.

Top image via SgTransport/Flickr