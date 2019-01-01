fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian worker who travelled to S’pore daily for 9 years passed away abruptly due to heart condition

It was later diagnosed to be cardiomyopathy.

Mandy How | February 28, 08:48 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A 31-year-old Malaysian worker who travelled daily from Johor Bahru to Singapore has passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, according to China Press.

Cai Ming Tong had allegedly collapsed at the doorstep of his rented home in Skudai, Johor Bahru at around 11am.

He was subsequently sent to the hospital to receive emergency treatment, but could not be saved.

Worked in Singapore for nine years

Cai had worked in Singapore for nine years as a technician in a glass factory, where he would cross the border by bus in order to get to work.

He earned about 4,000RM (about S$1,333) every month.

Cai was from Malim Nawar, Perak, and did not have a wife.

His father, a 71-year-old retiree, said that the last time he saw his son was during Chinese New Year.

The elderly man had received news that his son was being hospitalised at around 11am on Feb. 23, and immediately left his hometown to travel to JB.

Sadly, he later learnt that his son had passed away.

Speaking to the Chinese press at the hospital, the older Cai said:

“My son travels between Johor and Singapore everyday, and he was preparing to head out on the weekend. But the moment he stepped out of his house, he collapsed.”

The father added that Cai had complained of exhaustion during Chinese New Year, and had also advised his son to quit his job and work in Malaysia instead.

Diseases of the heart muscle

Investigations confirmed the cause of death as cardiomyopathy, which generally refers to “diseases of the heart muscle”.

The group of diseases affect the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body, and may result in heart failure.

Symptoms for cardiomyopathy include shortness of breath, feeling tired, swelling of legs, irregular heartbeat, and fainting.

However, there are usually few or no symptoms early on.

Top image via SgTransport/Flickr

 

 

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ex-MCI minister Yaacob Ibrahim: "Smart Void Decks" may be key to renewed entrepreneurship in S'pore

'It requires our authorities to move away from an attitude of so strictly regulating these spaces that they have become sterile, void of life.'

February 28, 08:30 am

Top Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo found to have plagiarised his doctoral dissertation

An academic arms race among top Chinese officials is fuelling plagiarism.

February 28, 02:46 am

Alexandra Central Mall wants to take action against person who leaked footage

They will be replacing all glass doors in the mall too.

February 28, 01:28 am

WP's Sylvia Lim, along with PAP MPs, highlight threat to vulnerable workers

Lim urged the government to watch closely the many stress points on social solidarity and address them.

February 27, 11:44 pm

Man bites down on someone else's tooth in his S’pore Airlines meal

A little extra crunch at the end of the meal.

February 27, 10:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close