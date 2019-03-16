fbpx

M’sian immigration officer allegedly hit by S’pore-registered car in JB

A witness suspected the driver to be drunk.

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 03:48 pm

A Malaysian immigration officer was allegedly hit by a Singapore-registered car in Johor Bahru.

According to Facebook page Friends of Immigration, the incident happened around 11.20pm on Feb. 27.

The post is in Malay.

Accident on expressway

The female immigration officer was pillion riding a motorcycle and was on her way home from the Sultan Iskandar Building.

The accident happened on the Eastern District Link Expressway when the car apparently slammed into a divider before hitting the motorcycle.

Photo from Friends of Immigration’s Facebook page

Bled from limbs

Based on a picture uploaded by the Facebook page, the immigration officer seemed to have sustained injuries on her limbs:

Photo from Friends of Immigration’s Facebook page

Driver suspected drunk

A witness of the accident suspected that the driver was drunk as he had an alcohol odour.

A police report has been made.

According to Malaysia’s Road Transport Act (1987), a person caught driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs can be sentenced up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$6,626.56).

You can read the full post here:

Here’s a translation of the post:

“An immigration officer was hit by a car after the driver hit a divider. The driver was suspected to be drunk (based on a witness who claimed to have smelled hints of alcohol).

This incident happened on 11.20pm last night on the Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway when the immigration officer was making her way home as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Sultan Iskandar Building.

According to the witness, the man who was driving the car was suspected to be drunk as he had an alcohol odour.

A police report has been made.

Any developments will be updated.”

Top image from Friends of Immigration’s Facebook page

