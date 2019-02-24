S’pore YouTuber curates terrifying collection of ghost stories on Instagram

Singaporeans can’t resist a spooky ghost story.

Advertisement

And they love talking about it.

I ain’t afraid of no ghost

Hafidz Rahman, a local YouTuber, runs a regular question-and-answer session for his social media followers.

But one day he decided to shake things up and asked his fans to send him stories of their ghostly encounters and strange experiences.

Instead of just displaying the responses, Hafidz also replied to each story with his own take on things.

Sometimes, the response would remind him of his own personal experience, and he would share that story on his own Instagram page.

Here are some of the best.

The Unexpected Caller

Hafidz’s response:

“Okay, nope…nope. A friend worked at a hotel and this same thing happened. Don’t say friend. My own mother who worked as a telephone operator also kena. Later got a woman crying lah. Once she got a phone call from this caller. This caller said that the entire family living beside her is dead and every night, she hears sounds coming from the empty unit beside her. My mother still can tell her, “Oh you scared? Call police lah.“

Advertisement

The Invisible Passenger

A meme-worthy twist on what is a genuinely creepy story. Wonder who the taxi uncle saw?

Who’s singing?

The story reads (translated): “I woke up in the middle of the night because I heard someone singing a classic song, but in a horrifying manner.”

Hafidz’s response: “This happened to me in the army. But not singing, I heard someone reciting holy verses. This was during field camp. I was tired, so maybe I was imagining things. I thought a heard a group of men reciting holy verses and then I told myself, “Oh, there’s a prayer hall nearby.” Actually, the prayer hall is on the other side of Tekong.

An hour later, I heard it again. This time, there seemed to be more people reciting holy verses AND I heard a woman’s voice. What do you think? I strongly suspect spirits.”

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

The story (translated): “My grandmother passed away. Her body was shrouded and everything else was already prepared. When we were reciting some prayers, she suddenly sat back up.”

Hafidz’s response: “Are. You. F**king. Serious.

I need the details!

Imagine if you’re the daughter-in-law. You’re so glad that she’s finally gone and saying to yourself: “Yes, my mother-in-law is finally dead.”

And then suddenly she comes back to live and you’re muttering some curses. “This woman is bulletproof. Why is she not dead yet! Urgh. Boring.”

And in a similar vein:

Story (translated): “I went to someone’s house to pay respects to the recently deceased. The corpse was in the living room. Suddenly I saw the dead person washing his hands in the toilet!”

Hafidz’s response: “WHAT. No. Nope. Nope.”

Real life horror

But along with the creepy stories, Hafidz also received some true-to-life recollections, some funny, some just plain nasty.

Story (translated): “Stuck in a lift with a flying cockroach.”

Story (translated): “My husband asked my permission to marry another woman.”

Story (translated): “Major flight turbulence over the Pacific Ocean. Felt like I was going to die. I thought about all the sins I’ve committed.”

Advertisement

Anything but pocong

When contacted, Hafidz said that he was most terrified of stories involving the pocong, or a ghost trapped in a burial shroud.

“Anything that involves the mere mention of pocong makes my skin crawl. Hate, hate, hate that. Pontianaks are okay, toyols are meh, pocongs, not so much,” he said.

He shared that his own mother had been possessed several times, and that’s mostly his own personal encounters with the supernatural.

Said Hafidz, “I believe in spirits, both bad and good and maybe the manifestations are in the form of what we see.”

Quoting a horror movie he once watched, Hafidz said, “If you believe in God, then you will believe in the Devil.”

Singaporeans love talking about ghosts

Hafidz feels that ghost stories are something that any Singaporean is familiar with, regardless of their background. He said:

“I think the fascination with the supernatural is a worldwide phenomenon. It all boils down to our need to understand, make sense and quench any form of doubts, questions, or lack of knowledge in the unknown. Culturally, in Singapore, we love our ghost stories because I think it has become such a great conversation starter or segue. Regardless of what we will discuss, we will always end up talking about ghosts.”

Advertisement

Top image adapted from @asonofapeach’s Instagram page.