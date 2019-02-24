Mahathir should be PM for 5 years if he’s healthy, says vice-president of Mahathir’s party

Abdul Rashid Rahman, the vice-president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad should stay in office for five years, reported Malay Mail.

Advertisement

PPBM, otherwise known as Bersatu, is one of the four parties that make up the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

It is led by Mahathir.

Voiced support for Mahathir

Abdul Rashid was responding to a question on a rumoured vote of no-confidence against Mahathir on Thursday, Feb. 21 at a press conference.

The Star reported that the claim was made by an opposition party.

Abdul Rashid said he has not “heard anything of the sort”, and that he heard people voicing their support for Mahathir instead:

“They said let Tun Mahathir finish his job, let him finish his term. I don’t want to comment too much on this because we know there’s someone who is waiting to become the prime minister.”

However, when asked if he personally thinks that Mahathir should finish a five-year term, Abdul Rashid answered in the affirmative, saying Mahathir should do that if he is in good health.

Advertisement

Anwar expects to take over from Mahathir in less than two years

Previously, Malaysia’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim, who is the leader of People’s Justice Party (PKR), told Bloomberg a week before these recent comments that he expects to become Prime Minister in less than two years:

“Of course, it’s not five years because he’s made it very clear it would not exceed two years. But it’s important to allow him to govern effectively because we are in very difficult and trying times.”

During last year’s election campaign, Mahathir had promised to step aside once Anwar received a royal pardon from the king over his dubious sodomy conviction.

A week after PH’s victory in the election, Anwar was pardoned.

Mahathir then pushed back the timeline to one to two years, which Anwar agreed with.

The two have presented a united front to the public, with Anwar once saying he loves Mahathir as “a father and a leader”, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Advertisement

To strengthen his own party before he steps down?

Recently, it was reported that PPBM admitted seven former Members of Parliament (MPs) who defected from UMNO (United Malays National Organisation).

Anwar had supported the move, saying as long as it does not go against PH’s understanding and agreement for reforms, PPBM has the right to accept the UMNO defectors, according to Free Malaysia Today.

This move was pulled off in order to increase PPBM’s numbers in the parliament, it has been analysed.

This is so that PPBM can be stronger than, or at least be on par with People’s Justice Party (PKR) and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the PH coalition.

And by taking up the most number in parliament, Mahathir’s party can remain influential even after he steps down.

The prospect of these moves being pulled off successfully is conditional on Mahathir remaining in office to see them through.

Top image via Mahathir Mohamad/FB & PPBM/FB