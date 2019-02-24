Low Thia Khiang shows off his dragon dancing moves at CNY event

It looks like former Workers’ Party leader Low Thia Khiang is a man of hidden talents.

A video was uploaded to Facebook on Feb. 12 by performing troupe Wei Yong Athletic Association showing Low taking part in a dragon dance performance at a condominium.

In the video Low can be seen enthusiastically leading the dragon by spinning and wielding a colourful orb, much to the amusement of spectators, with drumming and clanging in the background.

It also seemed that Low was only supposed to pose with the dragon for a photograph, but he ended up leading the dragon with the orb.

Here is the post:

In case you can’t see the video:

What is the significance of the dragon dance?

For those of you not in the know, the dragon dance is a traditional dance usually performed during either the Lunar New Year or Mid-Autumn Festival.

Its significance lies in how the performance is believed to chase away evil spirits, while bringing good fortune to the community.

The prop that Low is holding is the dragon pearl, which is swung from side to side while moving in tune to the sounds of the dragon drums and accompanying music.

The entire performance is effectively a tease, as it consists of the people bearing the dragon attempting to catch the pearl but never succeeding.

Part of a larger performance by Wei Yong Athletic Association

Low’s brief performance appeared to have been part of a larger performance held by Wei Yong Athletic Association.

Another Facebook post showed photos of a lion dance as well:

Along with some photos of Low posing with the dragon:

What is Wei Yong Athletic Association?

According to their website, Wei Yong Athletic Association is a troupe that provides various traditional Chinese performances.

Its aim is to primarily promote and develop both lion and dragon dancing.

The troupe has also represented Singapore at various international competitions.

Awesome.

Top image collage from Wei Yong Facebook