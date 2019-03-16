fbpx

S’pore Long John Silver’s now serves ayam penyet & ayam panggang for S$8.90

Smashing!

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 11:42 am

Apart from fish and chips and clam chowder, Long John Silver’s also serves Asian-inspired cuisine.

It’s new offerings out now are the ayam penyet (smashed chicken) and ayam panggang (grilled chicken) set.

S$1 off promotion

As part of an ongoing promotion, the sets are at S$8.90 each.

The non-promotional price is S$9.90.

Each set includes a serving of the food and a regular-sized ice lemon tea.

Grilled or fried chicken

The ayam panggang set includes a serving of grilled chicken leg with sambal kicap (chilli sauce and sweet soy sauce), a portion of rice and mixed vegetables.

Photo from Long John Silver’s Singapore’s Facebook page

The ayam penyet set, on the other hand, includes a serving of fried chicken leg with sambal penyet, a portion of rice and some mixed vegetables:

Photo from Long John Silver’s Singapore’s Facebook page

Yum.

Top image from Long John Silver’s Singapore Facebook page

