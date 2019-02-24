Kim Jong-un riding train to Vietnam instead of taking a plane

The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, is taking a train to Vietnam instead of a plane.

He is set to meet United States President Donald Trump for the second time in Hanoi from Feb. 27 and 28.

They first met in Singapore back in June 2018.

Sources with direct knowledge of security and logistics planning told Reuters that the train ride is estimated to take at least two-and-a-half days.

If Kim goes by plane from Pyongyang to Hanoi, it will take just four hours.

This means that Kim will have to set off sometime later this week in order to reach Hanoi in time for his planned arrival on Feb. 25.

Safety concerns?

The North Korean’s unusual travel arrangements could be due to security reasons as he was previously reported to be paranoid about his own safety.

Three planes flew into Singapore last June carrying Kim and his entourage.

His exact arrival on which plane was not confirmed in advance, which led many to believe it was done to obscure his location.

He subsequently disembarked on a plane derived from China instead of a North Korean Soviet-era plane.

Denuclearisation process slow

Ever since their first meeting, North Korea has made little headway on its denuclearisation process, despite pledging to do so at the Singapore summit.

Most recently, Trump expressed his willingness to ease sanctions on the isolated country, provided that the latter does “something that’s meaningful” on denuclearisation.

Top image via Getty Images