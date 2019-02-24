fbpx

Back
﻿

Kim Jong-un riding train to Vietnam instead of taking a plane

The journey will take at least two-and-a-half days.

Kayla Wong | February 21, 11:06 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, is taking a train to Vietnam instead of a plane.

He is set to meet United States President Donald Trump for the second time in Hanoi from Feb. 27 and 28.

They first met in Singapore back in June 2018.

All the reasons S’pore is hosting Trump-Kim summit, ranked

Sources with direct knowledge of security and logistics planning told Reuters that the train ride is estimated to take at least two-and-a-half days.

If Kim goes by plane from Pyongyang to Hanoi, it will take just four hours.

This means that Kim will have to set off sometime later this week in order to reach Hanoi in time for his planned arrival on Feb. 25.

Safety concerns?

The North Korean’s unusual travel arrangements could be due to security reasons as he was previously reported to be paranoid about his own safety.

Three planes flew into Singapore last June carrying Kim and his entourage.

His exact arrival on which plane was not confirmed in advance, which led many to believe it was done to obscure his location.

He subsequently disembarked on a plane derived from China instead of a North Korean Soviet-era plane.

Denuclearisation process slow

Ever since their first meeting, North Korea has made little headway on its denuclearisation process, despite pledging to do so at the Singapore summit.

Most recently, Trump expressed his willingness to ease sanctions on the isolated country, provided that the latter does “something that’s meaningful” on denuclearisation.

Top image via Getty Images

Here’s why Trump & Kim chose Vietnam to meet for a second time on Feb. 27 & 28

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New Samsung foldable phone will cost US$1,980 (S$2,676)

I fold.

February 21, 09:18 am

Weird burning smell in northeast S'pore? Yup, it's a fire at Johor landfill.

You are not the only person smelling it.

February 21, 02:45 am

Cyclist rides 161km around S'pore's perimeter in 13 hours using foldable bike

Intense.

February 20, 10:11 pm

Angry resident in Kaki Bukit scolds foreign worker for resting at void deck

Is it because he's foreign?

February 20, 09:12 pm

All the leaked photos & info ahead of the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range

Will be launching in a few hours.

February 20, 08:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close