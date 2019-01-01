Jurong Fire Station tower to be retained as part of new Boon Lay estate with fire station playground

The highly-recognisable Jurong Fire Station tower at Boon Lay Drive will live on as part of the Jurong West estate.

Plans have been unveiled to preserve the seven-storey structure, which is standing alone in a field.

Once spruced up, it will be surrounded by new blocks of flats.

This news comes after it was announced in February 2019 that 3,739 flats have been released for sale by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

They are located in Jurong West, Sengkang and Kallang Whampoa.

Jurong West BTO flats

Boon Lay Glade is a non-mature estate being planned for on the site of the old Jurong Fire Station.

Despite this being a new development, it looks set to retain a piece of the area’s history.

The HDB blocks of flats in the area will pay homage to the old Jurong Fire Training School housed within Jurong Fire Station.

The exterior of the blocks of flats, as well as the childcare centre block, will bear the distinctive tile motif of the tower.

Part of the tower will then house a heritage gallery celebrating the history of the fire station.

Four-story climbing facilities will be installed on two faces of the tower.

Back in the day, the tower was used to dry hoses, which were made of canvas.

Jurong Fire Station relocated

Jurong Fire Station has since been relocated to Jurong West Street 26 in 2017, while its old premises along Boon Lay Drive have been demolished.

The tower was part of the Jurong Fire Training School.

This old training ground was for men in the Singapore Fire Brigade, the predecessor of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Firemen trained there from 1976 until the Civil Defence Academy was completed in 1999.