Huawei’s 5G foldable phone will cost €2,299 (S$3,523), set to launch in mid-2019

I fold again.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 24, 10:19 pm

Upsurge

The foldable smartphone race has begun.

After the initial offerings by lesser known companies.

Two of the top smartphone makers have announced foldable phones within a week of each other.

First, it was Samsung with their S$2,676 Galaxy Fold.

Here it is.

Image by Rachel Ng

Here is how it works.

New challenger

That spotlight might soon shift once again, after Huawei announced their very own foldable phone, the Huawei Mate X.

They announced the phone, along with a slew of other offerings at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), over at Barcelona, Spain.

Here it is.

Like the Galaxy Fold, it will be a 5G foldable smartphone.

Here is what it will look like, from the front, the back, and when it is folded.

Image from Huawei
Image taken by Kane

Here are some of the specs revealed at MWC.

 

It is powered by Blaong 5,000 and the Kirin 980, with downlink speeds of up to 4.6bps @sub-6GHz

Which, as they helpfully pointed out in MWC, is quite a bit faster than Apple.

Another cool feature is that you can see your picture as it is being taken.

While the phone doesn’t appear to have a release date for Singapore yet, they did reveal the price for their European customers, 2,299 Euros (S$3,523).

It will apparently be available mid-2019.

Image from Huawei and Kane

