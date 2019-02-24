fbpx

Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre seeks man with weird chin, savage commenters respond

He really got it in the neck.

Sulaiman Daud | February 20, 09:58 am

The Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) has put out an appeal over Facebook for help in looking for a man.

The photo the Hougang NPC shared looks like this:

Photo from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.

As this was the most awkward angle anyone’s mug can be caught on camera, the suspect was promptly roasted.

Because the most noticeable thing about the photo is the man’s apparent lack of a chin. Or neck. Or jaw.

Commenters did not hold back:

Screen shot from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.

There’s no need for heads to drop:

Screen shot from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.

Someone even managed to breathe new life into an old meme:

Screen shot from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.

Contact police if you see him

The man who made heads turn is wanted for his assistance in investigations into a case of Dishonest Misappropriation of Property, which was reported at Hougang Avenue 6 on Jan. 30.

If by some chance you see this man in your neck of the woods, you can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

If there’s a bottleneck at the phone lines, which is unlikely, you can also submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

You can see the post below:

Top image adapted from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

