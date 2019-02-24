Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre seeks man with weird chin, savage commenters respond

The Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) has put out an appeal over Facebook for help in looking for a man.

Advertisement

The photo the Hougang NPC shared looks like this:

As this was the most awkward angle anyone’s mug can be caught on camera, the suspect was promptly roasted.

Because the most noticeable thing about the photo is the man’s apparent lack of a chin. Or neck. Or jaw.

Advertisement

Commenters did not hold back:

There’s no need for heads to drop:

Someone even managed to breathe new life into an old meme:

Advertisement

Contact police if you see him

The man who made heads turn is wanted for his assistance in investigations into a case of Dishonest Misappropriation of Property, which was reported at Hougang Avenue 6 on Jan. 30.

If by some chance you see this man in your neck of the woods, you can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

If there’s a bottleneck at the phone lines, which is unlikely, you can also submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

You can see the post below:

Top image adapted from Hougang NPC’s Facebook page.