Attractive lecturer at Taiwan university goes viral, amazes followers with musical talent
Wow wow wow.
Sometimes, if you happen to be particularly good-looking, you get noticed just for doing your job:
And Jhiawen Cheng is yet another example.
PhD student in law
The 28-year-old is doing a PhD in law at the Chinese Culture University in Taipei, and teaches an intellectual property elective in the Department of Digital Multimedia Design in Chien Hsin University, Apple Daily reports.
Besides Apple Daily and internet virality, Cheng also made it to TV:
Students take photos of her in class
Students apparently can’t resist taking photos of Cheng as she’s teaching, Apple Daily writes.
As it is, we found a few photos on her Instagram that look like they were captured by students:
Apart from intellectual property, Cheng is also well-versed in other legal disciplines, such as science and technology law, e-commerce law, and comparative law.
And if all that’s not enough, Cheng also plays the piano and flute, skills she also showcases in Instagram videos.
And here are more photos of her, just because:
You’re welcome.
Top image via Jhiawen Cheng/Instagram
