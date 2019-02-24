New Shiba Inu cafe in Hong Kong has puppies

Dog lovers, if Hong Kong is your next holiday destination, you can consider making a detour to a new Shiba Inu cafe.

Japanese puppies

Mame & Shiba Cafe recently opened in the trendy Causeway Bay district in January 2019.

It’s current hook is that it has Japanese Shiba Inu and Mame Inu breeds for guests to interact with, and several are puppies.

Mame Inu is a Shiba Inu dog that has been bred to be a smaller size.

The cafe charges HK$78 (S$13.44) for half-an-hour of playtime and HK$168 (about S$28.90) for 60 minutes.

Light refreshments such as Japanese cup noodles and packet drinks are also available at the cafe.

However, the cafe has a rule that the dogs must not be fed or picked up from the ground.

The cafe also aims to provide visitors with advice if they want to adopt a Shiba Inu puppy of their own.

Teaching potential pet parents

But if you’re worried that the puppies might be overstimulated, the cafe has in place measures to make sure the dogs get enough rest.

Dog lovers have voiced their reservations about dogs being made to interact with guests unsupervised.

Localiiz reported that the puppies are divided into two groups, with a four- or five-hour shift at a time.

The puppies that are not on “duty” will remain in a rest area, away from visitors.

Its doors are open from 12pm to 9pm on weekdays, but if you want to drop in on a weekend, you need make a reservation at least 48 hours in advance.

Guess Shiba Inu puppies are just too adorable to resist.

Address: Rm J, 3/F, Po Foo Building, 1-5 Foo Ming Street, Causeway Bay, (+852) 5931 8931.

Top image from Mame & Shiba Cafe’s Facebook page.