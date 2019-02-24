fbpx

S’pore man’s S$900 Givenchy Bambi print shirt gets destroyed during dry cleaning, becomes Givencui

Tanya Ong | February 20, 11:26 am

One Roland Tiong recently took to Facebook to share his experience with dry cleaning his Givenchy shirt.

Givenchy shirt destroyed

In his post on Feb. 19, he said he sent a shirt for dry cleaning.

And after picking it up, he claimed that this is how the shirt turned out:

Photo via Roland Tiong’s Facebook post.

This is what the Bambi print shirt from Givenchy is supposed to look like:

Photo via Givenchy website.

According to the Givenchy website, this shirt costs S$900.

Range of comments

In response to his post, several commenters expressed their sympathy:

A few, however, tried consoling him by saying that the shirt design still looks nice:

Tiong, however, didn’t appear to be take it so well.

He lamented that he wore the shirt less than five times.

Sad reaccs only.

Top photo via Roland Tiong’s FB post & Givenchy.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

