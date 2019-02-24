S’pore man’s S$900 Givenchy Bambi print shirt gets destroyed during dry cleaning, becomes Givencui

One Roland Tiong recently took to Facebook to share his experience with dry cleaning his Givenchy shirt.

Advertisement

Givenchy shirt destroyed

In his post on Feb. 19, he said he sent a shirt for dry cleaning.

And after picking it up, he claimed that this is how the shirt turned out:

This is what the Bambi print shirt from Givenchy is supposed to look like:

According to the Givenchy website, this shirt costs S$900.

Advertisement

Range of comments

In response to his post, several commenters expressed their sympathy:

Advertisement

A few, however, tried consoling him by saying that the shirt design still looks nice:

Tiong, however, didn’t appear to be take it so well.

He lamented that he wore the shirt less than five times.

Sad reaccs only.

Advertisement

Top photo via Roland Tiong’s FB post & Givenchy.