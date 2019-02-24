Health Minister Gan Kim Yong’s statement on HIV Registry leak met with negative online reactions

On February 12, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong gave a ministerial statement regarding the recent HIV Registry leak.

According to Gan, MOH first had evidence that American Mikhy K Farrera Brochez may have access to HIV-related data in 2016 but MOH chose not to announce it to the public.

Gan said that MOH made a judgement call that such an announcement would not have served the interests against the affected individuals, when weighed against the anxiety and stressed they would experience.

Gan rejected allegations of a cover-up:

“In making those decisions, MOH had a responsibility to balance the opposing considerations and exercise judgment on what would best serve the interest of the affected persons and the public. MOH made a judgment call, balancing the various considerations. It is arguable that MOH should have made a different call. But I reject any allegation that MOH sought to cover up the incident. On all three occasions, MOH’s primary concern was the well-being of the persons on the HIV registry.”

Netizens reacted negatively to Gan’s statement

The online response to Gan’s statement has been largely negative across the social media pages of news platforms.

It is observed that Gan’s statement in Parliament has brought up more questions than answers from the netizens.

Accusations of a “cover-up”

While Gan himself explained that MOH was not trying to cover up the data leak in 2016, netizens were not entirely convinced with his judgement call.

Former Straits Times news editor Bertha Henson had strong words to say regarding Gan’s rejection of any allegation that MOH sought to cover up the incident.

On Gan’s advice that affected persons can sue MOH:

In Parliament, Gan also said that affected persons can sue MOH for the data breach:

“Patients can take civil action against the Ministry of Health on breach of data or loss of data. But we encourage them to talk to us, we will discuss with them what are the ways to help them and to support them in whichever way we can,”

For context, MOH is exempted from the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) as it only covers the collection, use and dissemination of personal data by private organisations.

In this regard, Gan said that affected persons can seek legal recourse via a civil lawsuit against the Ministry.

Again, netizens questioned if HIV-positive persons affected by the leak are willing to reveal their status to the public in order to sue the Ministry.

It could be why one may be resorting to personal despair instead:

Top image via Gov.sg YouTube.