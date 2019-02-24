fbpx

FAS does not condone Ben Davis defaulting on NS, calls it “thoroughly irresponsible”

They said they were not told that he would avoid his NS obligations.

Tanya Ong | February 19, 12:01 pm

Ben Davis, the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with a top-tier EPL football club, has defaulted on his NS obligations.

Defaulted on NS

Davis’ deferment request was rejected by Mindef last year, and his enlistment is supposed to be in February 2019.

However, in a Channel NewsAsia report on Feb. 18,  Mindef stated that Davis “failed to report for NS as required” and is currently “staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit”.

He has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable upon conviction to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

Ben Davis did not report for National Service, is now an NS defaulter

FAS does not condone Davis’ decision

According to a Channel NewsAsia report on Feb. 19, a Football Association of Singapore (FAS) spokesperson said that it is “thoroughly irresponsible” of Davis to default on NS:

“It is thoroughly irresponsible on the part of Mr Davis, and also reneges on his (and his father’s) assurance to the FAS that Mr Davis would discharge his NS commitments and play for the Singapore national team.”

FAS previously supported Davis’ deferment request last year. However, FAS clarified that they were never told that Davis would avoid his NS obligations.

They added that they do not condone such conduct:

“While the matter will now be dealt with by MINDEF, the FAS wish to state categorically that we do not condone such conduct nor did it ever arise in our discussions with Mr Davis that he would seek to avoid his liability.”

Top photo composite image, via 65sports and Singapore Army Facebook page.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

