Fake Kim Jong-un deported from Hanoi, Vietnam before second Trump-Kim Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator, Howard X, was seen at Hanoi, Vietnam last Friday, Feb. 22.

He appeared in Singapore in June 2018 in the days leading up to the first Trump-Kim Summit.

Together with his counterpart, the new fake United States President Donald Trump, Russel White, the duo was spotted at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi around evening time.

They staged a fake summit there amid a group of security guards and reporters.

Deported from Vietnam

Unfortunately, fake Kim was booted out of the country before the real Kim is set to arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

According to AFP, he would be returning to Hong Kong, where he lives.

On the other hand, White was allowed to stay in Hanoi, but on the condition that he stops appearing in public dressed as Trump.

Howard X told reporters on Monday, Feb. 25, that he received no further explanation from Vietnamese immigration officials as to why he is being deported from Vietnam, other than his visa being “invalid”.

He thought it was because the real Kim “has no sense of humour”.

“The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong-un, that’s the real crime… Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship. They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing.”

Fake Kim questioned in Singapore previously

Previously, fake Kim had it worse when he was in Singapore, in comparison to fake Trump, which was played by impersonator Dennis Alan.

Fake Kim said he was detained and questioned by the authorities when he landed in Singapore, while fake Trump was allowed to pass without questions.

Both men were allowed to remain in Singapore without further incidents.

Putting flesh on the bones of the vague agreement signed at Singapore Summit

Trump is expected to arrive in Hanoi shortly after Kim.

The two leaders will be meeting from Feb. 27 to 28.

They are expected to put the flesh on the bones of the vague agreement that was achieved at the historic Singapore Summit.

While Kim agreed to work towards complete denuclearisation, little on that front has been done since then.

Analysts have pointed out that the two leaders have different understandings on what denuclearisation involves.

While Pyongyang sees denuclearisation as inclusive of certain compromises from the U.S., such as the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea, Trump does not see it that way.

Trump has said recently that sanctions on the isolated country will remain unless Pyongyang does “something that’s meaningful” on denuclearisation.

Analysts have also posited that Kim is reluctant to give up North Korea’s nuclear weapons after seeing what happened to Libya when the country gave up its nuclear programme — its former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was later killed by Western-backed rebels.

This is why some experts are pessimistic towards the prospects of North Korea ever giving up their nuclear programme.

Top image via Tamer Yazar/Twitter