Facebook seller calls S’pore mother “stupid” for buying a second-hand product & making an enquiry

Do shoppers for second-hand items deserve customer service?

One administrator for a Facebook page selling baby products sure doesn’t think so.

Enquiry on product’s service centre

On Feb. 13, a mother in Singapore shared a now-deleted Facebook post of her conversation with an administrator of a Facebook page selling baby products.

The mother had apparently bought a second-hand Bright Starts 2-in-1 swing set from someone who supposedly bought it from the original seller.

She then asked the original seller via Facebook Messenger for the address of the service centre.

Don’t serve second-hand customers

However, the seller refused to help her.

They said that they only attended to their own customers and not “second-hand customers”.

The original seller also told her to “buy (a) new” item if she wanted help from the service centre.

They alleged that this policy is the “same everywhere” else.

Calls buyer stupid

When told that the replies were “rude”, the seller responded by telling her to google for the address herself, and to stop sending messages to them.

The conversation got personal when they called her “stupid” for buying second-hand items, and told her to “get lost”.

The conversation ended with the seller reiterating the following:

Just like how “no company (sic) in Singapore” offers services to second-hand customers, they don’t do it too.

Told her to “kindly Google” for the service centre herself.

Advised her to get information from the person she bought the item from.

Welp.

