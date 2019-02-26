fbpx

Energizer’s smartphone has 18,000 mAh battery, lasts up to 50 days & is incredibly thick

This battery can commit battery.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 27, 01:37 pm

Upsurge

Smartphones have been getting thinner year after year.

In perhaps a slight to that trend, Avenir, which licensed the Energizer brand, has come up with a battery that has a phone attached to it.

The Energizer Power Max P18K.

Here it is.

Here are just some more insane size comparisons.

As mentioned, here are some of the specs.

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop Specs
– 18000mAh Battery
– 6.2″ FHD+ notchless & bezel-less display
– Pop up selfie cam
– Helio P70 CPU
– 128GB/6GB
– Reverse charging

According to CNBC, that massive battery will lend itself to 50 days of use on one single charge, in standby mode of course.

The phone will apparently play videos for two straight days, and you can make a four-day phone call without the battery running out.

Cool?

Sure suits the power-hungry.

The phone will be available sometime this summer, according to CNBC.

Image collated from Bryan Ma, and Phone Arena, GSM Arena

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

