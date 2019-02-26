Energizer’s smartphone has 18,000 mAh battery, lasts up to 50 days & is incredibly thick

Smartphones have been getting thinner year after year.

In perhaps a slight to that trend, Avenir, which licensed the Energizer brand, has come up with a battery that has a phone attached to it.

The Energizer Power Max P18K.

Here it is.

Here are just some more insane size comparisons.

Good Lord, that Energizer phone is thick. It's as if they took a portable USB power bank and glued a phone to it #MWC19 pic.twitter.com/UAzrlR5hrP — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) February 26, 2019

All of us: Stop making phones smaller at the expense of battery! I don't mind a thick phone with an all day battery. Energizer: Say no more. pic.twitter.com/0qO9MbJ3SC — Afdtechtalk (@afdtechtalk) February 26, 2019

energizer’s 18,000 mAh phone is extremely thick pic.twitter.com/plYzJUAbWL — Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) February 26, 2019

Is this the perfect phone for you or nah? Energizer Power Max P18K Pop Specs

– 18000mAh Battery

– 6.2" FHD+ Notchless & Bezel-less display

– Pop up selfie cam

– Helio P70 CPU

– 128GB/6GB

– Reverse charging pic.twitter.com/uWVZ0gbpjj — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) February 26, 2019

This #Energizer phone is a real thick boi. I’d like to think there is just 8 AA batteries under the case of this thing. pic.twitter.com/22sVVsmdtY — Noodlecake 🍜🍰🕹️ (@NoodlecakeGames) February 26, 2019

As mentioned, here are some of the specs.

According to CNBC, that massive battery will lend itself to 50 days of use on one single charge, in standby mode of course.

The phone will apparently play videos for two straight days, and you can make a four-day phone call without the battery running out.

Cool?

Sure suits the power-hungry.

The phone will be available sometime this summer, according to CNBC.

Image collated from Bryan Ma, and Phone Arena, GSM Arena