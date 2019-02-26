Energizer’s smartphone has 18,000 mAh battery, lasts up to 50 days & is incredibly thick
This battery can commit battery.
Smartphones have been getting thinner year after year.
In perhaps a slight to that trend, Avenir, which licensed the Energizer brand, has come up with a battery that has a phone attached to it.
The Energizer Power Max P18K.
Here it is.
☎️ Energizer Unveils 5G Foldable Phone, Handset with ENORMOUS Battery https://t.co/WqeZUQCZvf #5G pic.twitter.com/UmzKj5XtAC
— Jon Carroll (@jondcarroll) February 25, 2019
Here are just some more insane size comparisons.
This chonky @Energizer phone has a ridiculous 18,000 mAh battery… https://t.co/3ZdSjcqaeh pic.twitter.com/3X7Jw45GZU
— Tom's Guide (@tomsguide) February 26, 2019
Good Lord, that Energizer phone is thick. It's as if they took a portable USB power bank and glued a phone to it #MWC19 pic.twitter.com/UAzrlR5hrP
— Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) February 26, 2019
All of us: Stop making phones smaller at the expense of battery! I don't mind a thick phone with an all day battery.
Energizer: Say no more. pic.twitter.com/0qO9MbJ3SC
— Afdtechtalk (@afdtechtalk) February 26, 2019
energizer’s 18,000 mAh phone is extremely thick pic.twitter.com/plYzJUAbWL
— Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) February 26, 2019
Is this the perfect phone for you or nah?
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop Specs
– 18000mAh Battery
– 6.2" FHD+ Notchless & Bezel-less display
– Pop up selfie cam
– Helio P70 CPU
– 128GB/6GB
– Reverse charging pic.twitter.com/uWVZ0gbpjj
— Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) February 26, 2019
This #Energizer phone is a real thick boi. I’d like to think there is just 8 AA batteries under the case of this thing. pic.twitter.com/22sVVsmdtY
— Noodlecake 🍜🍰🕹️ (@NoodlecakeGames) February 26, 2019
As mentioned, here are some of the specs.
According to CNBC, that massive battery will lend itself to 50 days of use on one single charge, in standby mode of course.
The phone will apparently play videos for two straight days, and you can make a four-day phone call without the battery running out.
Cool?
Sure suits the power-hungry.
The phone will be available sometime this summer, according to CNBC.
Image collated from Bryan Ma, and Phone Arena, GSM Arena
