S’porean drag queen lip-syncs to old-school Hokkien songs in public in broad daylight

Who is in drag and proud of it?

@thatericboy for sure.

Who’s that?

Eric Lim, a local drag queen who does funny Instastories, has put up two video posts of herself lip-syncing to old-school Hokkien songs in public in broad daylight.

Why?

Because she can and he will.

As seen from the videos, the lip sync battle with herself took place at two public locations: Behind a row of shophouses near Jalan Besar, and at a taxi stand somewhere in Singapore — partly because this other song references a “bus stop”.

The video were uploaded on Jan. 14 and Feb. 3 respectively.

Both posts contain two videos each — a lip-sync performance of the original slow tempo song, and the “Manyao” (慢摇) version, which is a techno remix of the song.

Lim’s videos are also captioned with the hashtag #ahguaeric, in reference to the term commonly used as a slur for effeminate men.

Here are the videos:

The significance of Jalan Besar is probably not lost on some.

Positive responses

Lim’s performance, dressing and makeup skills have earned near-universal praise.

Here’s what people said on the Jan. 14 video, taken behind the shop houses:

And here’s what people said about the Feb. 3 video at the taxi stand:

Some commenters in both videos were also of the opinion that Lim’s performances were getai-worthy.

An exchange with internet person bongqiuqiu appeared to show that such performances did not necessarily fly in all public places, like MRT stations for instance.

