Puppy in Korea found with mouth slit like Joker, remains affectionate towards humans despite abuse

A Korean animal welfare organisation has rescued an abused retriever puppy, who was found with her mouth slit open like The Joker.

The heart-wrenching case was shared by Facebook page ilovedogbob on Feb. 19.

According to the post, the injury may have either been caused by cutting or scorching.

Besides that, the six-month-old puppy also had wounded and infected paws, apparently due to broken toe nails.

This caused her to be unable to walk properly.

The puppy’s leg also had signs of being torched:

As the retriever’s mouth was tied shut, it was filled with infection and repeated scars.

Thankfully, the puppy appears to have received medical attention:

Despite the abuse she had been put through, rescuers said that the puppy remains friendly and affectionate to humans, wagging her tail when her name was called.

In the caption of the above photo, the Facebook user writes (translated from Korean):

“I’m desperate to be able to treat you.

It’s a lot of work, though. Over there. Even if it’s South…

The wound that hurts can be treated. Please, please be strong.”

The user — who is likely a member of the animal welfare group — also appears to be raising funds for the puppy’s surgery, and asks for their followers in Korea to donate an amount and message them for enquiries.

Original post:

Top image via ilovedogbob/Facebook