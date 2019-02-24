fbpx

Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir after almost 10 days, location closed “till further notice”

Crikey.

Sulaiman Daud | February 24, 01:17 am

One day after Google commemorated the birthday of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, a Singaporean crocodile was captured in Lower Seletar Reservoir.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Public Utilities Board (PUB) on Feb. 23, officers from the PUB and NParks trapped the 1.7 metre beast at approximately 3am Saturday.

PUB also shared that the officers had been conducting both daily patrols and night surveillance since a crocodile was first sighted on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Lone crocodile spotted basking at Orchid Country Club in Yishun on Valentine’s Day

The Estuarine crocodile has since been translocated into the wild.

However, it was not confirmed if this is the same crocodile that was spotted earlier.

Safety measures to continue

As an added precaution, officers from both agencies will continue to patrol Lower Seletar Reservoir next week to catch out any other lurking reptiles.

PUB said in its post that Lower Seletar Reservoir will remain closed, with all water activities and fishing activities suspended until further notice.

You can see the Facebook post below:

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah also chipped in to thank PUB and NParks for their roles in capturing the croc.

Minister Lee shared a bit more about the capture process, describing how NParks teams built floating cage traps that they monitored to ensure no other animals were caught in them:

Nice.

Top image from PUB.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

