Netizens share epic bouquet ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day
So innovative.
Valentine’s Day is here.
Nowadays, couples and vendors have upped their game in creating bouquets that are not just flowers.
Here are some pretty creative examples.
The bouquets that we all need
For foodies
For those who are on a diet:
If you guys just had a quarrel and want to make up for it
For those who love plushies
Others
Cool.
Top photo collage from Gretchen Rose Cartagena, Shipon Mozumder and Verna Gara
