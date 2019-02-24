fbpx

Back
﻿

Netizens share epic bouquet ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

So innovative.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 14, 02:12 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Valentine’s Day is here.

Nowadays, couples and vendors have upped their game in creating bouquets that are not just flowers.

Here are some pretty creative examples.

The bouquets that we all need

Photo from Shipon Mozumder.
Photo from mollyfloristmy.

For foodies

Photo from The Beast.
Photo from Malissa Rml.
Photo from Cristina Roldan.
Photo from Janice Delfin Gengco.
Photo from Aninda Kusumawati.
Photo from Rhiena Lhynn Redoma.

For those who are on a diet:

Photo from Petalsnote.
Photo from Corpuz Agas Margaux
Photo from Indh Ay.
Photo from Verna Gara.

If you guys just had a quarrel and want to make up for it

Photo from Nur Fadilah

For those who love plushies

Photo from Janice Lim
Photo from Sharon Leong
Photo from Michelle Goh

Others

Photo from Sofia Candelario Ambrocio
Photo from mollyfloristmy.
Photo from Gretchen Rose Cartagena

Cool.

Top photo collage from Gretchen Rose Cartagena, Shipon Mozumder and Verna Gara

Other V-Day related stories

Top 5 affordable eateries in S’pore to eat at alone on Valentine’s Day 2019

6 florists in S’pore to get Valentine’s Day bouquets from S$19.90 to S$45

You can now buy dried bouquets from a vending machine at Raffles City B1

S’pore eatery selling bouquet of fried chicken & waffles at S$38 for Valentine’s Day

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Terminally-ill man, 93, admitted in Thomson Hospice together with wife so they could be together

A 72 year love story.

February 14, 12:38 pm

Low Thia Khiang shows off his dragon dancing moves at CNY event

Neat.

February 14, 12:24 pm

"I'm a thief of the hearts of the people": Ex-M'sia PM Najib Razak's resurgence in popularity

Najib is harnessing the power of memes.

February 14, 12:15 pm

Facebook seller calls S'pore mother "stupid" for buying a second-hand product & making an enquiry

Yikes.

February 14, 11:38 am

You're diagnosed with an illness before 20. What do you do now?

From barely breathing to bearing hope.

February 14, 10:00 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close