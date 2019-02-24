fbpx

Back
﻿

Coffee Meets Bagel dating app hacked, 6 million users affected & informed on Valentine’s Day

Beware of catfish.

Sulaiman Daud | February 14, 07:33 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Let’s hope you already have a date for Valentine’s Day, because finding one online might be a problem.

Users of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) received an email on Feb. 14, informing them that its database had been hacked.

6 million affected

According to the email, the San Francisco-based app learned that an unauthorised party had gained access to a “partial list” of user details.

The affected information includes names and email addresses prior to May 2018. CMB said it does not store financial information, or user passwords.

As many as 6 million users were affected, according to tech website The Register.

CMB has taken steps in response, including:

  • Making enhancements to the system to prevent unauthorised access
  • Coordinating with law enforcement agencies
  • Engaging forensic security experts to review their infrastructure and systems
  • Vendors and external systems are being audited to check for compliance issues or third-party breaches

If you’re a CMB user, please be careful of any emails popping up asking for personal or sensitive information.

Not even if they promise to go on a date with you.

You can see a copy of the email below, provided by a Mothership reader:

Pic courtesy of a Mothership reader.

Related stories:

7 S’porean stories of terrible dates & relationships to spoil the V-Day feels

Top image adapted from Coffee Meets Bagel’s Facebook page and Pixabay.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

People's Voice chief Lim Tean repays Chinese businessman S$215,000, bankruptcy application withdrawn

GE, here he comes.

February 14, 10:29 pm

Ex-M'sian PM Najib Razak claps back at critic who doubted his graduation from university

40 year challenge.

February 14, 06:47 pm

Gemma Chan in S'pore for Marvel event, went to Newton Food Centre

Crazy Rich Asian star trying out Singaporean food.

February 14, 06:40 pm

Domino's S'pore celebrates Valentine's Day by delivering their own pizza to Pizza Hut

Do you ship?

February 14, 06:40 pm

Ship capsizes & sinks in S'pore waters near Pedra Branca, 3 crew members rescued

MPA is investigating the incident.

February 14, 06:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close