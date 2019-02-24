Coffee Meets Bagel dating app hacked, 6 million users affected & informed on Valentine’s Day

Let’s hope you already have a date for Valentine’s Day, because finding one online might be a problem.

Users of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) received an email on Feb. 14, informing them that its database had been hacked.

6 million affected

According to the email, the San Francisco-based app learned that an unauthorised party had gained access to a “partial list” of user details.

The affected information includes names and email addresses prior to May 2018. CMB said it does not store financial information, or user passwords.

As many as 6 million users were affected, according to tech website The Register.

CMB has taken steps in response, including:

Making enhancements to the system to prevent unauthorised access

Coordinating with law enforcement agencies

Engaging forensic security experts to review their infrastructure and systems

Vendors and external systems are being audited to check for compliance issues or third-party breaches

If you’re a CMB user, please be careful of any emails popping up asking for personal or sensitive information.

Not even if they promise to go on a date with you.

You can see a copy of the email below, provided by a Mothership reader:

