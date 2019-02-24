fbpx

Cherry blossom bar with Sakura Pool opening in Tokyo on March 22, 2019

Cardcaptive Sakura.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 15, 12:16 pm

Here’s yet another place for intrepid Japan enthusiasts to chill at.

Sakura Chill Bar will open on March 22, 2019 to coincide with the blossoming of cherry blossoms.

The bar will be located near the famous shopping districts of Harajuku and Shibuya.

Which means you can get your shopping done before chilling for the day at the Sakura Chill Bar.

Here it is.

Image from Sakura Chill Bar

And while there are picturesque Instastories as well.

Image from Sakura Chill Bar
Image from Sakura Chill Bar
Image from Sakura Chill Bar

The bar serves specialised sake, in tune with their traditional Japanese theme.

But the main draw of the place is probably the Sakura pool.

Here it is.

Image from Sakura Chill Bar

According to SoraNews, the pool consists of 1.2 million sakura petal replicas.

The pool is apparently knee-deep, but you can lie down quite easily and submerge part of your body in the pool.

Image from Sakura Chill Bar
Image from Sakura Chill Bar

Image from Sakura Chill Bar

The pool is a short-lived experiment, ending on March 31.

Very nice.

Location
Sakura Chill Bar
Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Minami Aoyama 3-13 (located inside Commune 2nd center)
Open 3:30pm – 9:15om (weekdays), 11am – 9:45pm (weekends)
Open: March 22 to 31

Image collated from Sakura Chill and SoraNews

 

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

