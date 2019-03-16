Chan Chun Sing explains why leaders are not indiscriminately sacked when things go wrong

As the Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, it falls to Chan Chun Sing to explain how Singapore’s public service will better serve Singaporeans.

Speaking during the Committee of Supply debate for the Prime Minister’s Office on Feb. 28, Chan spoke at length of the service’s need to change, improve, and grow.

Advertisement

Thinking long-term

Along with the push for change, Chan said the public service will continue to hold on to its values of being forward-thinking, pre-empting future problems, and setting high standards.

Chan cited examples of how the public service planned ahead by pushing for more Free Trade Agreements to help Singapore businesses expand overseas.

Chan also mentioned about how the public service think long-term in terms of developing our city. Singapore is pursuing long term multi-decade projects such as developing Singapore’s deepest cable tunnel system and planning for Terminal 5.

Mistakes will happen

However, sometimes things don’t work out despite the best of intentions. Said Chan:

“Even though we plan ahead, sometimes things will not go as planned. When things go wrong, the public service will work hard to fix the mistakes and seek to do better.”

He added that the Head of Civil Service recently reminded all “senior public leaders” to use the recent “incidents and lapses” as a learning moment.

Chan then elaborated on the nature of integrity:

“However, integrity means that we need to take responsibility and be accountable at every level for what went wrong. If we do not address the mistake head on at the respective levels, but instead choose to indiscriminately sack staff or leaders every time something goes wrong, then we will have a weaker system over time.”

Chan said that sacking people indiscriminately would be “the biggest mistake and disservice” to Singapore, because such a policy would only discourage people from taking risks and trying new things.

After all, with such a policy, the only way to make zero mistakes (and avoid the sack) is to never do anything new, Chan said.

Advertisement

Cooperation between private and public sectors

The public service has also identified specific ways in which it can do better.

Chan urged the public service to think bigger and go for a Whole-of-Nation, not just Whole-of-Government outcome.

Public servants must be prepared to accept feedback from different sources and adopt an approach based on people and values, instead of expecting people to adjust to existing structures and ways of thinking.

Chan shared about the Moments of Life app, a Smart Nation initiative, as an example of how the public and private sector could cooperate.

The app allows new parents to make necessary appointments and registrations more easily, and has been downloaded over 20,000 times in less than a year.

Chan said the public service has other similar projects to come for things like taxes, housing and CPF, and said:

“The public service is working closely with various people and private sector organisations in this expanded effort to redesign services around citizens.”

Organisational efficiency

To cope with new threats like cyber attacks and climate change, the public service must adapt to new ways of organisation.

Chan spoke of the Public Service’s goal to be citizen-centric in its thinking, and not agency-centric.

He referred to Tampines Hub as an example, where citizens will be able to access 70 different services from six separate government agencies at any counter, instead of having to track down the right one.

But in order to achieve this, the public service must be supported and equipped with the right skills:

Gaining a wider perspective beyond their own jobscope.

Successfully executing and implementing, not just developing, good policies.

Public sector workers should have good personal links to the private sector.

Public sector workers should have good personal links to the wider Southeast Asia region.

Comfortable with technology.

Advertisement

Improve diversity beyond educational qualifications

Chan also acknowledged the importance of improving the diversity of the public service.

While educational qualifications will still remain important, the public service will actively look to recruit people with a wide range of skills beyond intellect, such as having initiative and being creative.

Chan shared that since 2015, the public service has merged salary schemes such that ITE graduates, diploma and degree holders are recruited and progressed on the same structure. Said Chan:

“Today, almost all public agencies have single-structure schemes.”

Chan ended his speech by calling on public service officers to be pioneers “once again and always”, and to lead the way for the rest of Singapore.

Top image from Gov.sg.