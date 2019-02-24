Pedestrian hit by bus near Chinatown after walking into driver’s blind spot conveyed conscious to SGH
A video of a pedestrian getting hit by a bus near Chinatown after he appeared to have walked into the bus driver’s blind spot is circulating online.
What the video showed
The video showed what looked like a private bus making a left turn at a junction and knocking the pedestrian down.
The pedestrian did not appear to have reacted when the bus approached him.
The bus then rolled over the bottom half of the man.
The front wheel looked like it pinned the man down.
Details of accident
The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday, Feb. 14, in a conscious state.
The police were alerted to the accident at about 2pm.
The incident occurred at the junction of Cross Street and South Bridge Road.
The man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the accident at around 2.10pm
Police investigations are ongoing.
