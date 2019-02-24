fbpx

Back
﻿

Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S’pore embassy in Washington DC

Brochez is back on Facebook.

Matthias Ang | February 15, 07:32 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Convicted conman and confabulist Mikhy K Farrera-Brochez is back on Facebook, after having two of his accounts previously removed on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 15, Brochez posted two selfies of himself allegedly taken outside the Singapore embassy in Washington D.C..

One selfie showed him giving the finger, while another selfie showed him giving the thumbs-up.

Source: Mikhy Farrera-Brochez Facebook

It is unclear when he took the photos.

Doubling down on his allegations

That Brochez has re-appeared on Facebook, coupled with selfies supposedly taken outside the Singapore embassy in Washington D.C., is a sign that he would continue with his allegations.

In his post, Brochez criticised Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, who has earlier called Brochez a pathological liar.

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a ‘pathological liar’

Brochez had previously alleged on Feb. 13 that he had been sexually assaulted in prison, which resulted in him contracting HIV, and was denied treatment.

The post was eventually removed.

These allegations have also since been refuted by Singapore.

As for the eventual removal of his accounts from Facebook on Feb. 14, Today reported that this was due to his repeated violations of Facebook’s policies — specifically, the social media network’s bullying and privacy policies.

Brochez’s previous accounts went by the names “Mikhy Brochez” and “Michael Brochez”.

It remains to seen if Brochez will set up yet another account should his current account be removed by Facebook once more.

Here’s what Brochez said and how the authorities responded:

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S’pore police calls him ‘pathological liar’

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a ‘pathological liar’

Facebook removes 2 accounts belonging to American conman Mikhy K Farrera Brochez

Top photo from Mikhy Farrera-Brochez Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

African-Chinese teen implores S'poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

It's a loaded term and some people use it to own it.

February 15, 08:25 pm

Chan Chun Sing: "Is it because I'm Chinese" remark reveals certain things S'poreans should be aware of

There would have been very different consequences if comment was made in the 1960s.

February 15, 06:24 pm

SCDF will sound “Important Message” signal nation-wide on Feb. 15, 6.20pm

Cos Total Defence Day.

February 15, 06:21 pm

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you'll read today

Sweet.

February 15, 06:18 pm

Halloween Horror Nights ex-staff claims paranormal experiences happen on Sentosa set

Scary.

February 15, 05:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close