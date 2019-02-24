Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S’pore embassy in Washington DC

Convicted conman and confabulist Mikhy K Farrera-Brochez is back on Facebook, after having two of his accounts previously removed on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 15, Brochez posted two selfies of himself allegedly taken outside the Singapore embassy in Washington D.C..

One selfie showed him giving the finger, while another selfie showed him giving the thumbs-up.

It is unclear when he took the photos.

Doubling down on his allegations

That Brochez has re-appeared on Facebook, coupled with selfies supposedly taken outside the Singapore embassy in Washington D.C., is a sign that he would continue with his allegations.

In his post, Brochez criticised Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, who has earlier called Brochez a pathological liar.

Brochez had previously alleged on Feb. 13 that he had been sexually assaulted in prison, which resulted in him contracting HIV, and was denied treatment.

The post was eventually removed.

These allegations have also since been refuted by Singapore.

As for the eventual removal of his accounts from Facebook on Feb. 14, Today reported that this was due to his repeated violations of Facebook’s policies — specifically, the social media network’s bullying and privacy policies.

Brochez’s previous accounts went by the names “Mikhy Brochez” and “Michael Brochez”.

It remains to seen if Brochez will set up yet another account should his current account be removed by Facebook once more.

Here’s what Brochez said and how the authorities responded:

Top photo from Mikhy Farrera-Brochez Facebook