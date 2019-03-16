Ben Davis suffers “nasty” injury, will probably be out of action for the next few months

Ben Davis has been in the news recently for defaulting on his National Service obligations.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has disapproved of his decision.

On the footballing side, Davis met with an unfortunate setback to his promising career with what was initially thought to be some sort of shin injury.

Speaking to The New Paper (TNP), Huw Jennings, academy director of Fulham revealed that Davis is suffering from what appears to be a form of shin injury.

According to the TNP article, Davis suffered a shin injury recently.

It turned out to be worse than they had initially thought.

“What we thought was bruising of the shin has unfortunately turned out to be more sinister, in terms of the challenge of the injury and the stress fracture.”

He also characterised the injury as a nasty injury due to the difficulty in diagnosing it.

While Jennings didn’t elaborate on when the injury was picked up, Davis last turned out for the Fulham Under 18s in a 1-1 draw against Swansea Under 18s.

He had come on as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

He has not played after that match on Dec. 19, 2018.

Hopeful

Despite the setback, Jennings reiterated his support for Davis, praising him on his excellent work ethic, talent, and “high technical quality”.

The last point is shown by his really high pass accuracy, according to Fulham’s website.

Jennings said: “He had a pass accuracy of 90 percent and scored a storming header away at West Ham United to put Fulham briefly ahead. He made 13 tackles in his 10 matches and 16 interceptions.”

Jennings is hopeful Davis will return from injury in the next few months.

Cool.

