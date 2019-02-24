fbpx

Ben & Jerry’s S’pore offering 1-for-1 scoops on Feb. 14, 2019

Sweet stuff for you and your bae.

Joshua Lee | February 13, 06:20 pm

If you enjoy Ben & Jerry’s or just free stuff in general, this should be right up your alley.

Ben & Jerry’s is offering 1-for-1 scoops at any Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops on Feb. 14, 2019. The promotion only applies for ice cream scoops in a cup or cone.

Via Ben & Jerry’s.

Here are the flavours available at their Scoop Shops:

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

  • Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond frozen dessert with salted caramel swirls and pieces of almond brittle
  • Peanut Butter & Cookies: Vanilla frozen dessert with chunky peanut butter swirls and chocolate sandwich cookies

Original Ice Cream

  • Chocolate Shake It: Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls
  • Gimme S’more: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, Graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Vanilla ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough
  • Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies
  • Chocolate Therapy: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream
  • Chunky Monkey: Banana ice Cream with fudge chunks and walnuts
  • Cocoa Loco: Chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirls.
  • Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz: Coffee ice cream with espresso bean fudge chunks
  • Frozen Flakes: Cereal milk ice cream with crisp cereal swirls.
  • New York Super Fudge Chunk: Chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered almonds
  • Salted Caramel Blondie: Sweet cream ice cream with a salty caramel swirl (21%) and brown sugar brownies (9%)
  • Strawberry
  • Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a Graham cracker swirl
  • Sweet Cream & Cookies: Sweet cream ice cream with whole and broken chocolate sandwich cookies
  • The Tonight Dough: Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls & gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough & peanut butter cookie dough
  • Totally Baked: Chocolate & vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies & chocolate chip cookies
  • Triple Caramel Chunk: Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel and fudge covered caramel chunks
  • Vanilla

Sorbet

  • Lemonade Sorbet
  • Berry Berry Extraordinary: Swirls of blueberry fruit sorbet and raspberry fruit sorbet

If you would like to get you and your bae ice cream at half price, you can head down to any of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops at 313 Orchard, Dempsey Road, Vivocity or Holland Piazza:

Top image via Ben & Jerry’s. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

