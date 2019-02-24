Ben & Jerry’s S’pore offering 1-for-1 scoops on Feb. 14, 2019

If you enjoy Ben & Jerry’s or just free stuff in general, this should be right up your alley.

Ben & Jerry’s is offering 1-for-1 scoops at any Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops on Feb. 14, 2019. The promotion only applies for ice cream scoops in a cup or cone.

Here are the flavours available at their Scoop Shops:

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond frozen dessert with salted caramel swirls and pieces of almond brittle

Peanut Butter & Cookies: Vanilla frozen dessert with chunky peanut butter swirls and chocolate sandwich cookies

Original Ice Cream

Chocolate Shake It: Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls

Gimme S’more: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, Graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Vanilla ice cream with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough

Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Chocolate ice cream with fudge brownies

Chocolate Therapy: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookies and swirls of chocolate pudding ice cream

Chunky Monkey: Banana ice Cream with fudge chunks and walnuts

Cocoa Loco: Chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirls.

Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz: Coffee ice cream with espresso bean fudge chunks

Frozen Flakes: Cereal milk ice cream with crisp cereal swirls.

New York Super Fudge Chunk: Chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge covered almonds

Salted Caramel Blondie: Sweet cream ice cream with a salty caramel swirl (21%) and brown sugar brownies (9%)

Strawberry

Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a Graham cracker swirl

Sweet Cream & Cookies: Sweet cream ice cream with whole and broken chocolate sandwich cookies

The Tonight Dough: Caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls & gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough & peanut butter cookie dough

Totally Baked: Chocolate & vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies & chocolate chip cookies

Triple Caramel Chunk: Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel and fudge covered caramel chunks

Vanilla

Sorbet

Lemonade Sorbet

Berry Berry Extraordinary: Swirls of blueberry fruit sorbet and raspberry fruit sorbet

If you would like to get you and your bae ice cream at half price, you can head down to any of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops at 313 Orchard, Dempsey Road, Vivocity or Holland Piazza:

Top image via Ben & Jerry’s.