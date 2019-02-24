Terminally-ill man, 93, admitted in Assisi Hospice together with wife so they could be together

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day story that will warm your heart, look no further.

On Feb. 14, Assisi Hospice shared a love story on their Facebook page involving an elderly couple in their 90s.

Admitted together with wife

93-year-old Phua Gee Moh was diagnosed with leukaemia in Dec. 2018 and was admitted to Assisi Hospice on Jan. 9, 2019, after his condition quickly deteriorated.

The palliative care team learned that he wanted to go home to take care of his wife, 92-year-old Han Fong Tin, who was suffering from dementia.

He was his wife’s sole caregiver, and being apart from her worried him.

Hence, the staff arranged for Han to be admitted together with him and their space was converted to a double room.

72-year-old love story

Phua and Han’s love story began when their parents arranged for them to get married in 1947.

He had come to Singapore from Hainan to work, and went back to Hainan to marry Phua when he was 21.

However, because Phua worked as a sailor on board a ship, the couple was often separated due to work.

Despite these obstacles, their relationship remained strong. Phua said:

“Husband and wife should work together to build the home. Of course, we have our quarrels, but we let it go after quarrelling. For us, marriage is for a lifetime, divorce is never on our minds.”

When Han turned 89, she was diagnosed with dementia.

Her memory gradually got worse, and eventually, she could only recognise Phua.

Despite everything, Phua continued to care for Han and they never left each other’s side.

Phua passed away peacefully at Assisi Hospice on Jan. 22 with Han by his bedside.

You can read their full story here.

