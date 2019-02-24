fbpx

Back
﻿

Terminally-ill man, 93, admitted in Assisi Hospice together with wife so they could be together

A 72 year love story.

Tanya Ong | February 14, 12:38 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day story that will warm your heart, look no further.

On Feb. 14, Assisi Hospice shared a love story on their Facebook page involving an elderly couple in their 90s.

Admitted together with wife

93-year-old Phua Gee Moh was diagnosed with leukaemia in Dec. 2018 and was admitted to Assisi Hospice on Jan. 9, 2019, after his condition quickly deteriorated.

The palliative care team learned that he wanted to go home to take care of his wife, 92-year-old Han Fong Tin, who was suffering from dementia.

He was his wife’s sole caregiver, and being apart from her worried him.

Hence,  the staff arranged for Han to be admitted together with him and their space was converted to a double room.

Photo via Assisi Hospice’s Facebook page.

72-year-old love story

Phua and Han’s love story began when their parents arranged for them to get married in 1947.

He had come to Singapore from Hainan to work, and went back to Hainan to marry Phua when he was 21.

However, because Phua worked as a sailor on board a ship, the couple was often separated due to work.

Despite these obstacles, their relationship remained strong. Phua said:

“Husband and wife should work together to build the home. Of course, we have our quarrels, but we let it go after quarrelling. For us, marriage is for a lifetime, divorce is never on our minds.”

Photo via Assisi Hospice’s Facebook page.

When Han turned 89, she was diagnosed with dementia.

Her memory gradually got worse, and eventually, she could only recognise Phua.

Photo via Assisi Hospice’s Facebook page.

Despite everything, Phua continued to care for Han and they never left each other’s side.

Phua passed away peacefully at Assisi Hospice on Jan. 22 with Han by his bedside.

You can read their full story here.

And this is the Facebook post:

 

Top photo composite image, via Assisi Hospice Facebook.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Drag queen allegedly harassed while having supper, restaurant offers sympathy & support

The restaurant replied to the Facebook post directly.

February 14, 02:39 pm

Netizens share epic bouquet ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day

So innovative.

February 14, 02:12 pm

Low Thia Khiang shows off his dragon dancing moves at CNY event

Neat.

February 14, 12:24 pm

"I'm a thief of the hearts of the people": Ex-M'sia PM Najib Razak's resurgence in popularity

Najib is harnessing the power of memes.

February 14, 12:15 pm

Facebook seller calls S'pore mother "stupid" for buying a second-hand product & making an enquiry

Yikes.

February 14, 11:38 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close