Angry resident in Kaki Bukit scolds foreign worker for resting at void deck

Is it because he's foreign?

Andrew Koay | February 20, 09:12 pm

No one likes having their afternoon nap interrupted.

Especially by a ranty man.

But that’s exactly what happened to a foreign worker in Kaki Bukit.

This was after a man there took it upon himself to ask a foreign worker to make way for no apparent reason than to lord it over him.

An angry confrontation

The incident, witnessed and partially filmed by Joey Chin, involved a disgruntled resident confronting and scolding a foreign worker for having a lie down at the void deck.

You can watch the video here:

The ranty man can be heard saying:

“Nobody knows who the f*ck are you okay? If you are not sure you can go to the lift and see the notice. Police say one.”

When the foreign worker tried to rebut him, he’s faced with an incoherent uncle version of law and order:

“If you stay here ah, I call the police. I don’t call police, you lucky ah, understand? You come here and work, know the law — Singapore law, okay?”

Witness intervenes

When he could take the injustice no longer, the person videoing intervened, giving the resident a confrontation he wasn’t expecting.

Other Singaporeans give their verdict

Commenters responding to the post were equally supportive of the foreign worker, with many appreciative of the work that they do.

Some even joked about an organised lay down.

Of course, there was also an obligatory reference to a meme.

No matter what race or nationality, everyone deserves to be treated with human decency.

Top photo via screenshot from Joey Chin’s Facebook

 

About Andrew Koay

