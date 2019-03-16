Al Jazeera interview that Najib walked out of just won ‘Interview of the Year’ award in London

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is a show stopper.

Literally.

Owing to his antics, he is also now recognised as an enabler of good journalism.

Najib interview wins award

This was after a prestigious awards show in London honouring excellence in broadcast journalism awarded the interview Najib almost walked out off the “Interview of the Year”.

Interview of the Year award

On Feb. 27, Australian journalist Mary Ann Jolley took home the much-coveted award at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Television Journalism Awards 2019 in London.

This was for her infamous Al Jazeera interview with the former premier.

The interview “stood out for its courage, tenacity, and sheer unadulterated watchability”, according to RTS, which is well-known for being the oldest television society and educational charity in the world.

The full accolade read:

All the nominees were great examples of the interviewer’s craft. But one interview stood out for its courage, tenacity and sheer unadulterated watchability – Malaysia: Najib Speaks. Although the story focused on an issue few would have known about prior to the interview, this did not detract from the viewer’s ability to understand the jaw-dropping venality of the interviewee. The interviewer’s forensic approach was compelling, her knowledge formidable and her ability to combine persistence with grace quite extraordinary.

What happened at interview

The interview was conducted in October 2018, about five months after the 14th General Election (GE14).

Jolley quizzed Najib on several issues related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The interview, titled Malaysia: Najib Speaks, was for the Al Jazeera 101 East programme.

Some of the questions posed to Najib included his involvement in the RM2.6 billion “donation”, his relationship with businessman and now-refugee Jho Low, as well as the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

In 2015, Jolley was deported from Malaysia in the midst of filming a docu-story on Altantuya’s murder.

Immediate publicity

Jolley’s encounter with Najib gained notoriety upon its release.

He was filed abruptly walking out of the interview after the journalist brought up Jho Low’s connection to 1MDB about 24 minutes into the questioning.

During the interview, Najib also called Jolley a “nuisance” for asking about her 2015 deportation and accused her of “not being fair” to him for bringing up his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

After the interview aired, Najib released a statement to explain why he lost his temper and chose to walk out of the interview.

Najib subsequently apologised for his outburst, and promised to accept any request from Al Jazeera for another interview.

Top image via @AJ101East & Al Jazeera