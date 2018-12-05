Young drivers race each other by speeding on KPE & filming it on Instastory

These days, it is getting more difficult to not fall afoul of the law in Singapore as surveillance cameras are aplenty.

Worse, those bent on doing unlawful things are filming their actions and posting them on social media effectively leaving behind a digital trail of evidence for the authorities to act on.

Filmed speeding for Instastory

This was exactly what happened as some youngsters in Singapore have uploaded their speeding antics onto Instagram recently.

A pair of young drivers were filmed speeding on Singapore roads as they tried to out-drive each other in what looks like some amateur drag race.

The series of videos was initially posted on Instagram Story, an ephemeral platform where user-generated content exists for only 24 hours.

However, a screen capture of the videos was taken and proceeded to be shared on Singapore Reckless Drivers Facebook, but has since been taken down.

A copy of the video ended up being circulated on various chat and social media platforms, including YouTube.

This is the video:

What the videos show

The videos features two cars speeding on Singapore roads, and even along what looks like the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway that has a 80kmh speed limit.

The passengers in the car doing the filming can be seen gesticulating and heard shouting in the videos, as they experienced the sheer speed of cruising along the empty roads.

There appears to be at least three other passengers besides the driver in the car that filmed the antics.

The passengers can also be seen and heard egging the car they were competing against on.

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$10,000.