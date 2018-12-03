Honest M’sian man turns in S$1,000 to Yishun police station after finding money left behind at ATM

On Nov. 29, at around 9pm, Malaysian photographer Jackson Lee was passing by Admiralty MRT when he saw a man withdrawing some money from the ATM.

According to the police report he subsequently filed, Lee said he saw a “tan-skinned man” withdrawing some money from the ATM.

However, the man’s train appeared to have arrived just as he withdrew the money.

The man then rushed for the train, and unfortunately, in his haste, he forgot to take his money.

Lee to the rescue

Lee who was passing by at that time, noticed the abandoned stack of money and gave chase.

Unfortunately, he could not find the man, who had perhaps successfully caught the train.

The amount the man had forgotten to take was no small sum.

According to Lee, it was 20 pieces of S$50 notes.

Lee didn’t give up in his earnest attempts to return the S$1,000 to its rightful owner.

He went so far as to go down to Yishun police station a few days later, on Dec. 2, to hand in the money.

He then posted on a Malaysian Facebook group, 新柔交通路况情报站, which is a traffic monitoring community group, but posts a wide variety of topics.

His post was to inform the person who lost the money that he had returned it to Yishun police station, and implored him to get it back with the receipt from the withdrawal.

A good man

The comments were unanimously in praise of Lee.

Wah! Really kind hearted <3 Your parents will be proud of you, you’ve earned yourself merits. Heaven’s watching, your future will be a breeze.

Although some did notice the difference between two neighbours.

If it’s in Malaysia, people would have taken the money, report to police also no use. There’s CCTV in Singapore so it’s more stringent so people would not dare to take the money but have to report to the police, it will be terrible to get caught.

And one even giving some practical advice.

Great.

