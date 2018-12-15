Back
Yishun seafood stall serves halal Lobster Maggi Goreng, White Bee Hoon, & Salted Egg Seafood Platter

Seafood galore for seafood lovers.

Joshua Lee | December 13, 05:55 pm

If halal seafood platters and noodles are your thing, you might want to check out Jom Makan BBQ Seafood.

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood means “Come Eat BBQ Seafood” in Malay. It is located at 123 Yishun Street 11.

Here are some photos of their fare:

Crab White Bee Hoon (S$27/S$45)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Boston Lobster White Bee Hoon (S$15 for half; S$21 for whole)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Boston Lobster Maggi Goreng (S$15 for half; S$21 for whole)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Scallop, Lala Maggi Goreng (S$15/S$25)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Prawn Maggi Goreng (S$15/S$20/S$30)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Lala White Bee Hoon (S$12/S$17)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Lala Maggi Goreng (S$12/S$17)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

BBQ Stingray (S$12/S$16)

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

You can also mix and match seafood for a seafood platter at the following prices:

  • Boston Lobster: S$10 (half); S$16 (whole)
  • Local Lobster S$18 (half); S$30 (whole)
  • Prawn S$15
  • Lala S$12
  • Sotong S$12
  • Scallop S$15
  • Crab S$22
  • Seasonal seafood (e.g. Crayfish)

This below is the Salted Egg Seafood Platter:

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

In a post shared on Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore, Jom Makan BBQ Seafood said:

We have a special menu full of variety including seafood platters, monster BBQ stingray, shovel seafood platter and many more! Latest craze: #LobsterMaggiGoreng Delicious!!!

Here’s their menu and prices, if you’re interested:

Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.
Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.
Image via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page.

Jom Makan BBQ Seafood

Address: 123 Yishun Street 11, S(760123) (map)

Operating hours: 11am – 10pm (daily)

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Jom-Makan-BBQ-Seafood-295598921074813/

All photos via Jom Makan BBQ Seafood Facebook page. 

