Car slams into motorcycle in Woodlands, sends motorcyclist flying

Facebook page Roads.sg uploaded a video showing a horrific accident along at the junction of Woodlands Ave. 2 and Woodlands Ave. 9 (mistakenly stated in the caption as Woodlands Ave. 5) on Dec. 1, at 12.40pm.

The accident involved a yellow car and a motorcyclist who was turning at the junction.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Initially, the motorcyclist is seen waiting to turn with other motorcyclists. However, the motorcyclist then starts moving ahead first while pedestrians are still seen crossing the road. A cyclist riding a bicycle is also seen with the pedestrians.

The leads to the moment of impact with the oncoming yellow car slamming into the motorcyclist, sending him flying onto the road.

The video then ends shortly after the accident.

When Mothership.sg reached out to the police for a statement, a spokesperson stated:

“On Dec. 1, 2018, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Woodlands Ave. 2 and Woodlands Ave. 9. The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old-man was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Reactions

Most netizens pinned the blame on the motorcyclist.

A few commentators felt that the cyclist who rode his bike across the pedestrian crossing at the time of the accident had a share of the blame as well.

Some commentators also blamed the traffic lights.

And one commentator said it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure that such accidents did not happen.

Top image screenshots from Roads.sg