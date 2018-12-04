Winter carnival with candy-themed village & ice sculptures in S’pore from Feb. 1 – March 24, 2019

Update on December 15: The event has been postponed to Q3 of 2019 due to “discrepancies in regulatory requirements” and “technical issues in the construction”.

Those who have bought their tickets will receive an email within one week, containing details for a full refund.]

Singapore is the kind of hot and humid that gives you a sweat moustache.

But a winter carnival arriving at Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb. 1 to March 24, 2019 will provide some respite from the heat.

With similar events in Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Ice Magic aims to provide a host of winter activities for both children and adults.

Here’s a look at some of its highlights.

Fresh snow and a skating rink

The sub-zero zone attraction is supposed to feature more than 600 tonnes (600,000kg) of “fresh, powdery snow” — although we are not sure if the words “fresh” and “powdery” are supposed to indicate how real or fake the snow will be.

Anyway, there will also be snowfall, ice sculptures, as well as winter sports such as snow-ski, snowboarding and bumper cars on ice.

Separate ski slopes are available for children and adults.

A skating rink will be in the sub-zero zone as well.

The whimsical candy playground

Explore the candy-themed village to see life-sized treats in a mini “elvish town” setting.

In the same area, a “chocolate exhibition” features a magical carousel and giant English chess set.

On the other side, The Magic Forest is made of luminescent mushrooms, ethereal creatures, and glowing candy houses.

Tickets and opening hours

Tickets cost S$20 to S$55 depending on your age, and you can buy them here (children aged five and below enter for free).

Family bundles are also available:

Address:

Changi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road, Singapore 498760

Opening Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 9am to 8pm



Fri, Sat, Eve of PH, and PH: 9am to 11pm Operating hours are subject to change during festive seasons and Valentine’s Day.

Top image from ICE MAGIC Asia

