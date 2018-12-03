Heng Swee Keat tailing PM Lee at big int’l events, making him basically busiest politician in S’pore

Over the weekend just past, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat joined Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

The trio were there to represent Singapore at the gathering of the leaders of some of the world’s largest economies.

Singapore was invited to the Summit as the 2018 chairman of ASEAN, making it the eighth time Singapore is attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Advertisement

Jam-packed G20 summit

Heng had a busy time, participating in the gathering of the the G20 Finance Ministers.

Heng also spared some time to speak to the media, highlighting the need for countries to build financial resilience in the face of economic uncertainty in the near future.

He also joined PM Lee in meeting with the leaders of Brazil, Italy, the Netherlands and South Africa on the summit sidelines.

Heng also accompanied PM Lee in meeting with several prominent Argentinian politicians, exchanging views and discussing possible avenues of cooperation with:

President Mauricio Macri

Pro Tempore President of the Argentine Senate Federico Pinedo

Senator of the Province of Buenos Aires Esteban Jose Bullrich

Mayor of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta

Advertisement

Likely to be taking more overseas trips with PM Lee

The G20 Summit in Argentina is not the first time Heng has been part of PM Lee’s delegation for important overseas trips.

He was also at last year’s edition in Germany.

Heng also met with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing in Sept. 2017, and with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in June 2018.

And it’s very likely that as Prime Minister-in-waiting, he’ll be doing a lot more travelling with PM Lee, in order to gain more international exposure.

Long list of duties

With all these trips, Heng is certainly setting himself up to be the busiest man in Singapore politics today.

Here’s a long list of responsibilities he currently shoulders:

Advertisement

1st Asst Sec-Gen, PAP

Previously an ordinary member of the 34th Central Executive Committee, Heng takes over the 1st ASG role from the long-serving DPM Teo Chee Hean.

As the second-most important person in the political party, after the Secretary-General himself, Heng will take on greater leadership responsibilities.

A political party’s first goal is to win the support of enough voters to stay in power. With his new role, we’re likely to see Heng more involved in the rough and tumble of party politics.

We had a recent taste in March, when he clashed with Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim during the debate over the proposed hike in the GST.

In a future general election campaign, Heng is definitely going to be more involved in political strategy, directing the deployment of candidates and planning rallies for supporters.

Advertisement

Minister for Finance

Needless to say, this should take up most of his time.

Apart from being broadly responsible for the performance of Singapore’s economy, creating jobs for us Singaporeans, and ensuring that foreign investors continue to pour money into our island.

He also oversees the national budget, decides how public funds are spent and comes up with business and financial regulation.

Heng has been Finance Minister since 2015. Prior to that, he was Minister for Education.

During his time as Finance Minister, Heng has delivered three Budget speeches. Perhaps the most memorable was in 2017, after suffering a stroke in 2016.

His Budgets have generally shared similar themes of transformation and innovation to deal with changes in the rapidly evolving global economy.

His latest Budget, this year’s, deals with the emergence of new technologies, Singapore’s ageing population and the rise in prominence of Asia in the world economy.

Heng is set to deliver the 2019 Budget too. Something tells us it will also be “future focused”.

Advertisement

Tampines MP

If all that wasn’t enough, don’t forget that Heng has MP duties too.

Tampines is one of the most populous neighbourhoods in Singapore, according to the Department of Statistics, with more than 250,000 residents as of June 2017.

Heng is in charge of Tampines Central, a dense collection of apartments and homes.

Advertisement

He opened the massive Our Tampines Hub community complex in Aug. 2017, a city within a city complete with its own football pitch, swimming pool, library, gym and badminton courts.

Heng played a significant role in gathering feedback from residents about what they would like to see included in it too.

He also holds Meet-the-People sessions every week.

Residents interviewed by the Straits Times said Heng is “patient” with them whenever they see him with difficulties they have.

Others recalled his prompt response to the June 2015 tragedy that killed a group of Singaporean teachers and pupils from Tanjong Katong Primary School in an earthquake while climbing Mount Kinabalu.

Advertisement

Chairman of many committees, and a new one in mid 2019

How many committees has Heng chaired? Let’s count them:

In 2013, he chaired Our Singapore Conversation (OSC) committee, a national feedback initiative.

In 2015, he chaired the committee in charge of the celebrations for Singapore’s 50th Anniversary.

In 2016, he co-chaired the Committee on the Future Economy.

He currently chairs the Future Economy Council, which oversees national strategies for things like skills upgrading, innovation and enterprise.

He also chairs the National Research Foundation, a department within the Prime Minister’s Office to build up Singapore’s Research and Development capabilities. Its 2020 plan has a pretty big budget of S$19 billion.

And before we close the chapter on Heng’s committees, we just heard Heng telling the media in Argentina that the 4G ministers, which must have included him, will launch a series of discussions with Singaporeans in mid 2019, to build on OSC, a committee he chaired in 2013.

Whew, we’re tired even writing about his list of responsibilities.

Related articles:

Advertisement

Top image via G20 Argentina Facebook page

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😏😃

You think you know everything?

👵💯

Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇

We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

⏰🏃

If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.