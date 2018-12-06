fbpx

Motorcyclist makes U-turn on pedestrian pathway, right in front of stunned traffic police

Come for the traffic violation, stay for the contagious laughter.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 6, 2018 @ 09:49 am

Upsurge

Facebook user Kal El posted a dashcam video on SG Road Vigilante.
This incident occured around 11.57am on December 5 according to the timestamp on the video.

This video is amusing for so many reasons.

At the start of the video, there appears to have been a stop made by the traffic police.

Here it is.

Find the subtitled version below.

The traffic light is still red, so no worries there.

But keep your eyes fixed on the motorcyclist.

He appears to be eyeing the road on his left, almost as if he had overshot or failed to make a wrong turn.

Then as the light turned green, the motorcyclist went for it.

Which resulted in the world’s most confused traffic police.

He was stunned for a while before eventually waving him back.

Reactions

Normally, we would give some funny or incisive comments regarding the incident.

But for this incident, all you need is the laughter from the driver.

And here’s the full video.

And the subtitled one.

Priceless.

Image from Kal El

 

