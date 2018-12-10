Titbit carnival at Suntec Convention Centre has titbit buffet at S$10, Dec. 14 – 23, 2018

Junk food rats, you’re in luck.

From Dec. 14 to 23, 2018, alongside [email protected] 2018, a titbit carnival will be taking place at Suntec Convention Centre Halls 401 – 406.

Popular brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Meiji, Kit Kat, Lotte, Tao Kae Noi, Pokka, The Laughing Cow, and more will be at the 7,000 sq ft. sized event.

Here are some photos from past years’ event:

Prices start from as low as S$1.

Titbit buffet

What’s special, however, is the titbit buffet, where shoppers pay S$10 for an empty bag and stuff it whatever way they want.

The S$10 includes a KIM Bird’s Nest Beverage worth S$3.50.

However, it is not known how big the bag will be.

