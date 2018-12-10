fbpx

Titbit carnival at Suntec Convention Centre has titbit buffet at S$10, Dec. 14 – 23, 2018

Christmas shopping.

Mandy How | December 10, 2018 @ 09:41 pm

Junk food rats, you’re in luck.

From Dec. 14 to 23, 2018, alongside [email protected] 2018, a titbit carnival will be taking place at Suntec Convention Centre Halls 401 – 406.

Photo via Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook

Popular brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Meiji, Kit Kat, Lotte, Tao Kae Noi, Pokka, The Laughing Cow, and more will be at the 7,000 sq ft. sized event.

Here are some photos from past years’ event:

Photo via Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook
Photo via Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook
Photo via Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook
Photo via Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook

Prices start from as low as S$1.

Titbit buffet

What’s special, however, is the titbit buffet, where shoppers pay S$10 for an empty bag and stuff it whatever way they want.

The S$10 includes a KIM Bird’s Nest Beverage worth S$3.50.

However, it is not known how big the bag will be.

Top image from Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre/Facebook

 
 

