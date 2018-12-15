Back
﻿

Video with adorable illustrations explains how inequality affects the way kids view themselves

The rich can acquire advantages outside of school the poor can't.

Tanya Ong | December 13, 05:48 pm

Events

Tales of Fearsome River Creatures

17 November 2018 - 30 December 2018, 10:00-17:00

80 Mandai Lake Road

Upsurge

Sociologist Teo You Yenn recently wrote a book, This is what inequality looks like, after spending three years researching inequality in Singapore.

In particular, Teo was interested in the growing-up experiences of children from low-income families living in rental flats.

Talks about inequality in a video

During the Singapore Children’s Society lecture in September this year, Teo shared some of her findings and arguments.

These points have since been condensed into a YouTube video, “Growing up in an unequal society”, published by ethos books on Dec. 12, 2018.

Accompanied with adorable illustrations by Jolene Tan, the video describes Teo’s criticisms of Singapore’s education system and how the less well-off have a tougher time in it.

We have summarised the 35-minute video here:

Children with fewer resources tend to fall behind

Teo argued that Singapore’s education system requires children to display their skills at an early age, particularly in reading and mathematics.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

As compared to children from wealthier families who can often read and write by the time they enter primary one, kids who grow up in families with fewer resources tend to fall behind.

Teo mentioned that these children she studied are labelled ‘slow’ from a young age — even though they are no less capable of learning when given time and exposure to educational material.


Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.
Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

These kids end up developing sense of inferiority

By primary three, children are streamed and banded into classes according to their ability.

And based on Teo’s research, students who are in lower bands are often made fun of by their peers. Many also develop a sense of inferiority because they are made to believe that they cannot succeed.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

According to Teo, a teacher once told her:

“Students who are in lower bands will say things like ‘I stupid lah’, ‘I lazy what’, they don’t try because they do not believe they can possibly succeed.”

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

But it isn’t just the child’s self-perception that is affected.

Teo added that how parents perceive their child is also influenced by the feedback they receive from teachers.

Often, these parents are told that their child is unmotivated, or not as smart and capable as the other kids.

And over time, parents’ aspirations for their children are adjusted accordingly to reflect these perceptions.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

Success not just about home environment

Teo highlights that while some people have family environments that are not conducive to studying, this is a problem not faced solely by the low-income.

Many, even those in the middle-class, go through the same challenges.

She brings up a possible retort that some may have: “If I can go through these hardships, why can’t they (the lower-income)?”

However, Teo emphasises that the problem of inequality goes beyond individual family practices and home environment.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

Resources for a child’s educational development

Compared to in the past, Teo said that parents now keep a closer eye on their child’s educational development.

However, parents with more resources are able to put their kids in tuition and enrichment programmes.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

Those with more moderate means may put their kid in tuition only during crucial periods, for instance.

But for many low-income families, they simply do not have the resources to give their child this additional help.

“Kids from low-income families within this system are compelled to play a game they cannot win because someone else is setting the rules.”

Things have to change

In order to tackle inequality, Teo said that “a great deal of undoing is required”.

And this requires “facing up to uncomfortable truths of living in Singapore and benefiting from the system”.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

Public policy is absolutely crucial to mitigating inequality, Teo stressed.

And for meaningful change to happen, she said that we have to be willing to scrutinise the policies, regulations and laws that shape our lives.

Screenshot from video, illustration by Jolene Tan.

You can watch the full video here:

 

 

Top photo screenshots from video, illustrations by Jolene Tan.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵📲
We all love WhatsApp chain messages – and there’s more to come because our grandmas are getting techier and techier.

🐭
You’ve seen hedgehogs on viral videos. Now, try feeding them IRL – for free

💾📇📺📻
Help a Karang Guni man clear his stock of retro items by visiting his online store.

🍽️🙏🏻💕
Eat, pray, love, and more with this new app.

🚢👪
Are family holidays the most wonderful time of the year? They can be…

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Yishun seafood stall serves halal Lobster Maggie Goreng, White Bee Hoon, & Salted Egg Seafood Platter

Seafood galore for seafood lovers.

December 13, 05:55 pm

Japanese reporter gets caught hilariously exaggerating depth of snowfall

What a waist.

December 13, 04:16 pm

MOT explains why Seletar Airport-bound flights cannot amend their flight paths and enter solely from the south

It's because of regional winds.

December 13, 03:17 pm

Harry Potter EZ-Link cards now available in S'pore for S$12

Hot item.

December 13, 03:02 pm

Angry man scolds TransCom police officers after being checked twice within minutes at Aljunied MRT station

He also taunted the police to arrest him, sarcastically claiming that he had white powder in his possession.

December 13, 02:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close