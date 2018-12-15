Video with adorable illustrations explains how inequality affects the way kids view themselves

Sociologist Teo You Yenn recently wrote a book, This is what inequality looks like, after spending three years researching inequality in Singapore.

In particular, Teo was interested in the growing-up experiences of children from low-income families living in rental flats.

Talks about inequality in a video

During the Singapore Children’s Society lecture in September this year, Teo shared some of her findings and arguments.

These points have since been condensed into a YouTube video, “Growing up in an unequal society”, published by ethos books on Dec. 12, 2018.

Accompanied with adorable illustrations by Jolene Tan, the video describes Teo’s criticisms of Singapore’s education system and how the less well-off have a tougher time in it.

We have summarised the 35-minute video here:

Children with fewer resources tend to fall behind

Teo argued that Singapore’s education system requires children to display their skills at an early age, particularly in reading and mathematics.

As compared to children from wealthier families who can often read and write by the time they enter primary one, kids who grow up in families with fewer resources tend to fall behind.

Teo mentioned that these children she studied are labelled ‘slow’ from a young age — even though they are no less capable of learning when given time and exposure to educational material.

These kids end up developing sense of inferiority

By primary three, children are streamed and banded into classes according to their ability.

And based on Teo’s research, students who are in lower bands are often made fun of by their peers. Many also develop a sense of inferiority because they are made to believe that they cannot succeed.

According to Teo, a teacher once told her:

“Students who are in lower bands will say things like ‘I stupid lah’, ‘I lazy what’, they don’t try because they do not believe they can possibly succeed.”

But it isn’t just the child’s self-perception that is affected.

Teo added that how parents perceive their child is also influenced by the feedback they receive from teachers.

Often, these parents are told that their child is unmotivated, or not as smart and capable as the other kids.

And over time, parents’ aspirations for their children are adjusted accordingly to reflect these perceptions.

Success not just about home environment

Teo highlights that while some people have family environments that are not conducive to studying, this is a problem not faced solely by the low-income.

Many, even those in the middle-class, go through the same challenges.

She brings up a possible retort that some may have: “If I can go through these hardships, why can’t they (the lower-income)?”

However, Teo emphasises that the problem of inequality goes beyond individual family practices and home environment.

Resources for a child’s educational development

Compared to in the past, Teo said that parents now keep a closer eye on their child’s educational development.

However, parents with more resources are able to put their kids in tuition and enrichment programmes.

Those with more moderate means may put their kid in tuition only during crucial periods, for instance.

But for many low-income families, they simply do not have the resources to give their child this additional help.

“Kids from low-income families within this system are compelled to play a game they cannot win because someone else is setting the rules.”

Things have to change

In order to tackle inequality, Teo said that “a great deal of undoing is required”.

And this requires “facing up to uncomfortable truths of living in Singapore and benefiting from the system”.

Public policy is absolutely crucial to mitigating inequality, Teo stressed.

And for meaningful change to happen, she said that we have to be willing to scrutinise the policies, regulations and laws that shape our lives.

You can watch the full video here:

Top photo screenshots from video, illustrations by Jolene Tan.

