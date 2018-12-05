fbpx

Ion Orchard Swensen’s, only one in S’pore with S$19.90 ice cream & dessert buffet, closing down on Jan. 1, 2019

How many ice creams can you stuff in a buffet, anyway?

Fasiha Nazren | December 5, 2018 @ 03:38 pm

Here’s some bad news for fans of Swensen’s.

On Nov. 22, the ice cream restaurant announced on Facebook the closure of its Ion Orchard outlet.

The last day of business is on Dec. 31, 2018.

Only outlet to have ice cream & dessert buffet

The Ion Orchard outlet is the only one to have an ice cream and dessert buffet.

The ice cream buffet has over 50 different flavours, including salted gula melaka, sticky chewy chocolate and salted butterscotch crumble.

via little.mrs.trinity on Instagram

They also have over 40 toppings to go with the ice creams, such as strawberries, marshmallows and chocolate fondue fountains.

via Swensen’s Facebook page

Just the buffet alone costs S$19.90 per adult and S$14.90 per child.

It is also offered at a lower rate of S$13.90 per adult and S$10.90 per child with food orders.

Over 20 flavours still available at other outlets

According to a Berita Harian report, the assistant marketing manager of ABR Holdings Ltd shared that the lease for the Ion Orchard outlet has ended and there are no plans to renew it.

While the ice cream and dessert buffet may be gone soon, diners can still spoil themselves with over 20 other ice cream flavours available at other Swensen’s outlets.

Top image via Swensen’s Facebook page and little.mrs.trinity’s Instagram page

