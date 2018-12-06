fbpx

News of 1-hour musical with fireworks display in S’pore on New Year’s Eve draws usual responses

Its one of the reasons to come down to Marina Bay this New Year's Eve. Or not.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 6, 2018 @ 06:55 pm

Upsurge

2018 is coming to a close and festivities to usher in 2019 are being announced.

For the first time, the Star Island Singapore Countdown edition will be held in conjunction with the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown celebration on Dec. 31.

This is the first time that Star Island firework musical has been held outside of Japan.

The show will consist of a series of fireworks that will light up Marina Bay from 11pm to midnight, along with pyrotechnics, lights and 3D surround sound.

Audience members will also find themselves a part of the musical, via their synchronised LED wristbands.

There will also be Taiko drummers, dancers and fire performers, along with fringe activities such as F&B marketplace and roving performances.

Tickets start from S$38, and they are already on sale.

You can check out more details and buy them here.

Naysayers

News of the fireworks display during the hour before the new year has attracted strong reactions.

Those who have grown tired of fireworks immediately chipped in that the exploding lights in the sky will be a waste of resources and would damage the environment.

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

Others feared that it might harm wildlife:

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

Some felt the resources could have been better allocated to help the less fortunate:

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

Some emphasised that the hour-long show would remove fireworks of their ephemeral quality.

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

While others couldn’t quite care less.

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

And would rather have a different sort of firework, right in their pocket.

Or perhaps of a gastronomic kind.

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

Regardless of whether we are for or against the fireworks, surely some can empathise with this guy.

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post

Same, Andy. Same.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

