News of 1-hour musical with fireworks display in S’pore on New Year’s Eve draws usual responses

2018 is coming to a close and festivities to usher in 2019 are being announced.

For the first time, the Star Island Singapore Countdown edition will be held in conjunction with the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown celebration on Dec. 31.

This is the first time that Star Island firework musical has been held outside of Japan.

The show will consist of a series of fireworks that will light up Marina Bay from 11pm to midnight, along with pyrotechnics, lights and 3D surround sound.

Audience members will also find themselves a part of the musical, via their synchronised LED wristbands.

There will also be Taiko drummers, dancers and fire performers, along with fringe activities such as F&B marketplace and roving performances.

Tickets start from S$38, and they are already on sale.

You can check out more details and buy them here.

Naysayers

News of the fireworks display during the hour before the new year has attracted strong reactions.

Those who have grown tired of fireworks immediately chipped in that the exploding lights in the sky will be a waste of resources and would damage the environment.

Others feared that it might harm wildlife:

Some felt the resources could have been better allocated to help the less fortunate:

Some emphasised that the hour-long show would remove fireworks of their ephemeral quality.

While others couldn’t quite care less.

And would rather have a different sort of firework, right in their pocket.

Or perhaps of a gastronomic kind.

Regardless of whether we are for or against the fireworks, surely some can empathise with this guy.

Same, Andy. Same.