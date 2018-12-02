S’porean arrested for damaging ambulance in UK triggers xenophobic comments from netizens

A 26-year-old Singaporean, Jian Kangyue, has been charged with criminal damage of an ambulance during a celebration of England’s victory over Sweden at the World Cup quarter-finals earlier this year.

British tabloid The Daily Mail (DM) reported that Jian stood accused alongside two other Englishmen — Scott Dennett and James Elton — for cracking the ambulance’s windscreen and making major dents in the bonnet.

A Scottish waitress, Larissa Bell, who subsequently climbed onto the damaged ambulance to dance will also be charged.

DM reported that the incident happened on Southwark Street in London.

It’s really sad that some of the #england fans took their celebration to an all time shocking and endangering high when they damaged an ambulance that was meant to save lives when needed. #russia #worldcup #football #responsible #entertainment #london #ambulance #ikennaobisblog pic.twitter.com/DMMlEmAz70 — Ikenna Obi (@Real_IkennaObi) July 9, 2018

Ambulance taken out of service for more than a month

All four defendants appeared on Nov. 29 at at Camberwell Magistrates Court, where they were accused of causing damages worth £6,867.42 to the ambulance, taking it out of service for 34 days.

We're delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game – it's now off the road to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/V71kOEn4OO — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 7, 2018

Jian and Elton pleaded not guilty during the hearing, while Bell and Dennett did not indicate pleas.

The Straits Times added that all four defendants are since out on bail and are due to appear next at the Inner London Crown Court on Jan. 8.

ST also noted that Jian has been identified by the efinancialcareers website as “junior JP Morgan trader” Perry Jian, a former student of the Singapore Management University (SMU).

Should they be found guilty, they could face a starting point of 12 weeks in prison, according to Prosecutor Dami Eniola.

Eniola also added that all four defendants were of “good character”.

Netizens react with anti-immigrant sentiments

When news of Jian’s arrest first broke on Channel NewsAsia, it garnered a strong reaction from the Singaporean public.

Multiple commentators questioned if Jian was even Singaporean in the first place, speculating that he was likely from China because of his name and behaviour.

A number of comments also called for Jian to be stripped of his citizenship.