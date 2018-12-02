fbpx

S’porean arrested for damaging ambulance in UK triggers xenophobic comments from netizens

His behaviour made quite a few Singaporeans wonder if he was a locally-born citizen.

Matthias Ang | December 2, 2018 @ 11:49 am

A 26-year-old Singaporean, Jian Kangyue, has been charged with criminal damage of an ambulance during a celebration of England’s victory over Sweden at the World Cup quarter-finals earlier this year.

British tabloid The Daily Mail (DM)  reported that Jian stood accused alongside two other Englishmen — Scott Dennett and James Elton — for cracking the ambulance’s windscreen and making major dents in the bonnet.

A Scottish waitress, Larissa Bell, who subsequently climbed onto the damaged ambulance to dance will also be charged.

DM reported that the incident happened on Southwark Street in London.

Ambulance taken out of service for more than a month

All four defendants appeared on Nov. 29 at at Camberwell Magistrates Court, where they were accused of causing damages worth £6,867.42 to the ambulance, taking it out of service for 34 days.

Jian and Elton pleaded not guilty during the hearing, while Bell and Dennett did not indicate pleas.

The Straits Times added that all four defendants are since out on bail and are due to appear next at the Inner London Crown Court on Jan. 8.

ST also noted that Jian has been identified by the efinancialcareers website as “junior JP Morgan trader” Perry Jian, a former student of the Singapore Management University (SMU).

Should they be found guilty, they could face a starting point of 12 weeks in prison, according to Prosecutor Dami Eniola.

Eniola also added that all four defendants were of “good character”.

Netizens react with anti-immigrant sentiments

When news of Jian’s arrest first broke on Channel NewsAsiait garnered a strong reaction from the Singaporean public.

Multiple commentators questioned if Jian was even Singaporean in the first place, speculating that he was likely from China because of his name and behaviour.

Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook

A number of comments also called for Jian to be stripped of his citizenship.

Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook

 

 

Screenshot from CNA Facebook

Screenshot from CNA Facebook
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
One commentator did point out however, that whether he was originally from China or not, was irrelevant to the issue at hand.
Screenshot from CNA Facebook
And another commentator also pointed out the logical conclusion that lay behind many of the comments.
Screenshot from CNA Facebook

England’s victory over Sweden was a first in almost two decades

One of the biggest reasons why England’s victory over Sweden garnered such a raucous celebration was that it marked the first time England had progressed to the World Cup semi-finals since 1990.

The BBC struck an optimistic note in its coverage when it stated that, “England will now face Croatia in the semi-finals – and anything is possible at this stage of any competition.”

The Swedish coach Janne Andersson, was also quoted by the BBC as stating:

“England are absolutely good enough to win the World Cup. They are forceful and well organised. Congratulations to both the team and the coach. They are a good side, who did not give a lot of openings.”

However, England would subsequently end up in fourth place after losing 1-2 to Croatia and 0-2 to Belgium.

Top image screenshot from The Sun video

