Snorlax EZ-Link EZ-Charms on sale for S$29.90 from Lazada from Dec. 10

So cute.

Tanya Ong | December 3, 2018 @ 05:49 pm

Pokemon fanatics, there will soon be Snorlax EZ-Charms.

Snorlax charms

This is what Snorlax, a lazy Pokemon often found sleeping, looks like:

Via

According to an Instagram story by one @mynameisFauzi, Snorlax EZ-Charms will be made available on Lazada from Dec. 10 onwards:

Screenshot from @mynameisfauzi’s Instagram story.

They will cost S$29.90 per piece.

But EZ-Link itself has not publicise it.

What are EZ-Charms?

If you don’t already know, an EZ-Charm is a form of contactless technology.

Essentially, it works just like an EZ-Link card, where you can use it for public transport payment as well as a mode of payment at retail outlets and vending machines.

Previously, there have been Chip ‘n’ Dale Tsum Tsum charms:

Chip ‘n’ Dale Tsum Tsum EZ-Charms selling at selected Popular stores for S$26.90

EZ-Link has also previously sold other charms in different themes like Hello Kitty, Toki Doki and Star Wars.

Top photo via @mynameisfauzi’s story & Bulbapedia.

 

