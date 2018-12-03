Snorlax EZ-Link EZ-Charms on sale for S$29.90 from Lazada from Dec. 10
So cute.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Pokemon fanatics, there will soon be Snorlax EZ-Charms.
Snorlax charms
This is what Snorlax, a lazy Pokemon often found sleeping, looks like:
According to an Instagram story by one @mynameisFauzi, Snorlax EZ-Charms will be made available on Lazada from Dec. 10 onwards:
They will cost S$29.90 per piece.
But EZ-Link itself has not publicise it.
What are EZ-Charms?
If you don’t already know, an EZ-Charm is a form of contactless technology.
Essentially, it works just like an EZ-Link card, where you can use it for public transport payment as well as a mode of payment at retail outlets and vending machines.
Previously, there have been Chip ‘n’ Dale Tsum Tsum charms:
Chip ‘n’ Dale Tsum Tsum EZ-Charms selling at selected Popular stores for S$26.90
EZ-Link has also previously sold other charms in different themes like Hello Kitty, Toki Doki and Star Wars.
Top photo via @mynameisfauzi’s story & Bulbapedia.
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
😏😃
You think you know everything?
👵💯
Are you smarter than a
5th grader Smart Ah Ma?
💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.
⏰🏃
If the only running you do is running late, consider these running routes for a change.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.